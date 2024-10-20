Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman steal the show on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet- see the best looks from the night

The Academy Museum Gala brought out Hollywood's brightest stars on Saturday night, in it's fourth iteration of the showstopping event, which seeks to honor Academy creatives.

The actors honored at the event this year were Normal People star Paul Mescal, who took home the Vantage Award for an emerging artist, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, who nabbed the Icon Award for the global impact her career has had, and finally Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino, winning the Luminary Award for his singular contributions to cinema.

The list of co-chairs was just as star-studded as you can imagine for an event of this scale; stars like Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and Tyler Perry had the immense honor. A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Demi Moore were walking the red carpet tonight.

Join HELLO! as we bring you the best dressed from the 4th annual Academy Museum Gala.

© Emma McIntyre Demi Moore Demi looked incredible in a dark purple gown with a plunging neckline and thigh split, showcasing her toned arms. The 61-year-old didn't look a day over 30 as she pulled her long dark hair back into an updo and paired the sparkly look with chunky diamond jewelry and eye-catching purple earrings.



© VALERIE MACON Nicole Kidman Everyone's favorite Aussie was as chic as always in a simple black gown with a small train; the high neckline showcased her toned arms, as well as the long black gloves she paired the look with. Nicole wore her signature blonde locks tied in an updo, with some face-framing strands loose.



© Emma McIntyre Ariana Grande Ari was the definition of demure in a sweet polka-dot gown with a bow on the front. The Balmain dress sported grey trimmings and a black belt to cinch in her waist. She wore her blonde hair tied back to showcase the stunning diamond necklace she wore.



© Gilbert Flores Selena Gomez The Rare Beauty founder shone in a deep blue velvety dress with a halter neck and a black leather bust. The 32-year-old wore her dark hair slicked down so that the ends flicked up sweetly and paired the look with a metallic cuff on her wrist.



© Matt Winkelmeyer Rita Moreno The woman of the hour wore a gorgeous cream three-piece suit paired perfectly with black heels and a diamond necklace. Her white hair was coiffed to perfection as she prepared to receive the night's biggest honor.



© Michael Buckner Kerry Washington The Scandal star looked simply stunning in a black and white dress with a bold floral pattern. While the front of the gown hit just above her knees, the back flowed down to create a beautiful train effect. She wore black heels with the look, as well as dangly earrings and gorgeous slicked-back hair.

© Amy Sussman Cynthia Erivo Continuing to dress as her Wicked character as she prepares for the film's release, the multi-hyphenate star donned a beaded green gown for the red carpet. The dress was strapless and cinched at the waist, only to puff out around the hips and create an eye-catching effect. Cynthia rocked chunky diamond jewelry and long, stunning nails at the event.

© Gilbert Flores Eva Longoria The Desperate Housewives icon wore an incredible black gown that featured an eye-catching mesh design on the front. The co-chair wore her luscious locks flowing down her back and opted for a diamond bracelet, rings, and earrings to complete the look.



© Emma McIntyre Greta Lee The style icon, who topped a slew of 2023 best-dressed lists, sported a white and pink floral gown with a layered hemline and a high neckline. The Past Lives actress looked stunning with her shiny, dark hair falling down her back and accessorized with flower earrings.

© Emma McIntyre Kim Kardashian Kim rocked vintage Thierry Mugler on the red carpet in a white corset paired with a draped white coat falling to the floor. She looked like an old Hollywood starlet with eye-catching diamond jewelry and her hair down in defined waves, a lá Marilyn Monroe.

