Jennifer Lopez, Saoirse Ronan lead the best dressed at the Governors Ball 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Saoirse Ronan lead the best dressed at the Governors Ball 2024

Held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event brought Hollywood’s finest

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
The glamour and sophistication were dialed to the max at the 2024 Governors Ball, and the star-studded red carpet was a dazzling spectacle. Held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event brought Hollywood’s finest out in jaw-dropping couture, making it a night to remember. 

From Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping gown to Saoirse Ronan’s whimsical elegance, the fashion was nothing short of extraordinary.  Join HELLO! as we look at the stars who stole the show with their impeccable style.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer, as expected, commanded the red carpet in a jaw-dropping sheer silver gown adorned with intricate beading and sequins. The figure-hugging masterpiece featured a halter neckline with cascading embellishments that sparkled under the lights. Paired with a flowing black velvet cape, Jennifer exuded old Hollywood glamour. She completed the look with sleek, center-parted waves and a bold smoky eye. If anyone knows how to own a red carpet, it’s J.Lo.

Saoirse Roan

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse brought ethereal elegance to the event in a mint green strapless gown adorned with cascading feathers. The delicate texture and soft pastel hue perfectly complemented her porcelain complexion. Her sleek hair, styled in loose waves, and minimal jewelry let the whimsical gown shine. Saoirse once again proved that she’s a modern-day fashion icon.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a glittering embellished panel that ran asymmetrically along the dress. The fitted silhouette highlighted her curves beautifully, while her sharp bob and metallic nails added an edgy touch to her timeless look. Jennifer’s radiant smile and poise ensured she stood out among the night’s best dressed.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson

Pamela turned heads with her minimalist black long-sleeved gown. Opting for a natural look, she embraced a fresh-faced appearance with barely-there makeup and her hair loosely tied back. The understated elegance of her ensemble proved that less is sometimes more, as Pamela exuded confidence and grace.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

Kate made a bold statement in a tailored black pantsuit adorned with white floral appliqués on the jacket. The structured look combined modernity with a touch of romantic flair. With her hair swept back int

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth brought a contemporary edge to the red carpet in a sleek black gown with architectural cutouts at the neckline. The minimalist design showcased her enviable figure, while her softly styled updo and radiant makeup added a touch of femininity. The “WandaVision” star’s look was a masterclass in modern elegance.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Rita sparkled in a sequined silver gown that exuded glamour and sophistication. The flowing design paired perfectly with her soft curls and understated accessories. Beside her, Tom Hanks was the epitome of classic Hollywood in a tailored black suit and silver tie. The couple radiated elegance and charm as they posed together on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore

Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore

Nicole and Demi brought double the drama in their chic black ensembles. Nicole stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown with crystal detailing at the neckline, while Demi opted for a strapless mini dress with a flowing train. Both actresses complemented their looks with dazzling diamond jewelry and beaming smiles, making them a dynamic duo of glamour.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer showed off her pregnancy glow in a chocolate-brown fitted gown that highlighted her baby bump. The sleeveless design featured subtle gold embellishments that added a touch of luxury. Her golden clutch and softly tousled bangs completed the elegant look, proving that maternity fashion can be utterly chic.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a shimmering black sequined gown with white cuffs and a high collar. The tailored silhouette flattered her figure, while her sleek updo and statement diamond earrings completed the polished ensemble. Selena’s look was effortlessly chic and a nod to timeless style.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton never shies away from bold fashion choices, and her striking red gown was no exception. The ruched detailing and high neckline made for a dramatic silhouette, while her signature platinum-blonde hair styled in a voluminous quiff added an avant-garde touch.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone brought classic Hollywood sophistication to the carpet in a structured white gown with a sharp V-neckline and silver embellishments on the shoulder. Her glowing complexion and effortless updo made this look a standout moment of the evening.

