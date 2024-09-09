Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore lead the best dressed at Golden Globes party at TIFF

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her signature glamour as she attended the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

However, while her appearance was stunning as always, the 55-year-old star seemed a little subdued during the evening at Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel.

The singer and actress, who recently premiered her new film Unstoppable, wowed in a semi-sheer, chiffon gown that effortlessly showcased her timeless beauty.

Recommended video You may also like TIFF: ICONIC MOMENTS & RED CARPET LOOKS

The romantic, flowing fabric of the dress billowed softly as she moved, creating a striking silhouette. She paired the gown with knee-high leather boots that added a touch of edge to the otherwise ethereal look.

To complete her ensemble, Jennifer carried a white, marbled clutch with gold accents and accessorized with dazzling statement jewelry by SABYASACHI, which included a show-stopping diamond ring on her pointer finger. Her ring finger, notably bare, further emphasized her recent separation from husband Ben Affleck.

© Emma McIntyre Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer's look was finished with her signature sleek, straight hairstyle, parted down the middle, and falling in soft, blonde-highlighted waves.

She showcased her glamorous jewels by tucking her hair behind her ears, revealing sparkling chandelier earrings that glinted in the evening light.

For makeup, she opted for a classic J-Lo look, sporting a smoldering brown smoky eye, peachy blush, and a glossy nude pink lip—perfectly balancing elegance with her signature allure.

© Penske Media Demi Moore at "The Road to the Golden Globes Party"

This appearance marked one of Jennifer’s first major public outings since filing for divorce from Ben just over two weeks ago, a bittersweet occasion coinciding with the two-year anniversary of their second wedding.

The couple's split has been a hot topic in Hollywood, with fans closely watching their every move, especially during high-profile events like TIFF.

On the same night, Demi Moore, 61, made her own bold fashion statement as she arrived at the glittering affair in a striking red leather dress.

© Penske Media Pamela Anderson and Gia Coppola at "The Road to the Golden Globes Party"

The Ghost actress exuded confidence, matching her fiery dress with crimson strappy sandal heels and bold silver hoop earrings. Demi’s makeup was equally radiant, featuring a sun-kissed glow with a soft reddish-pink lip that complemented her overall look perfectly. Like Jennifer, Demi also wore her long, dark hair sleek and straight, parted in the middle for a polished finish.

The event drew an array of stylish celebrities, all flaunting their fashion-forward looks. Among them was Pamela Anderson, 57, who looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized blouse and loose-fitting trousers.

Known for her laid-back yet bold style, Pamela completed her look with pointed-toe booties and a vibrant red lip that added a pop of colour to her monochromatic outfit. Meanwhile, filmmaker Gia Coppola, 37, kept things casual yet cool, donning a cream-colored cardigan with just a few buttons fastened, paired with high-waisted jeans and black Mary Jane flats. Together, the two embodied laid-back chic as they mingled with the crowd.

© Penske Media Jennifer Lopez stunned in a chiffon gown

Despite the glamorous surroundings, Jennifer's recent personal challenges were not far from people's minds. During the premiere of Unstoppable just a night earlier, Jennifer stepped out in a glittering, nearly-nude "revenge" dress that sent the internet buzzing. The look was a clear statement, showing that the actress is moving forward with confidence despite her recent heartbreak.

Jennifer’s new film, Unstoppable, tells the inspiring true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, a man born with only one leg who went on to win a national championship in the sport

. The movie, co-produced by Ben Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon, has already received a positive reception from critics and audiences alike. On the red carpet, Jennifer posed alongside Anthony Robles himself and his mother, Judy Robles, whom Jennifer portrays in the film.

For Jennifer, the role of Judy was a deeply personal one. Speaking to People on the TIFF red carpet, she expressed how much the role resonated with her as a mother. “Parts of it I’m excited to share with [Aviana],” she said, referring to her daughter. “But being that it’s her mom, I’m going to be a little bit more protective of certain aspects of the filmmaking.”

On Instagram, Jennifer shared her joy over the project, leaving fans deeply moved by her heartfelt post. She shared a series of photos with Anthony and Judy Robles, as well as her co-stars Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, and Jharrel Jerome. She gushed about how playing Judy Robles was one of the greatest honors of her career.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!!” Jennifer began. “Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles, to life was one of the great honors of my life.”

She went on to describe Unstoppable as a film the world needs right now. “These are the types of movies that the world needs right now more than ever. Inspiring, uplifting, exciting, and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving,” she added. Jennifer also emphasized how the film is a perfect family movie that will have viewers “cheering while you hold back the tears.” She encouraged her fans to see the film when it hits theaters in December.

“It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family,” Jennifer wrote in conclusion, thanking the entire cast and crew, but notably leaving out Ben from her post.