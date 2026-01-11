Paris Jackson leads the best dressed at star studded Awards Season party

Hollywood’s brightest stars stepped out in style as Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios hosted an elegant celebration to mark Awards Season 2026 at the chic Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on January 10.

The exclusive soirée brought together an effortlessly glamorous guest list, with attendees embracing everything from sultry sheer gowns to sleek tailoring and modern minimalism.

Leading the fashion pack was Paris Jackson, who made a bold sartorial statement on the night, joined by fellow style standouts including Jennifer Lopez, Jameela Jamil and Minnie Driver From dramatic silhouettes to understated elegance, join us as we take a look at the hottest outfits.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Paris Jackson Paris Jackson opted for a daring, fashion-forward mini dress in classic black. The plunging neckline and dramatic feathered cuffs added texture and drama, while her tousled updo and minimal accessories kept the look effortlessly cool. Finished with sky-high heels and a designer mini bag, Paris' outfit was playful, bold and undeniably chic.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a jaw-dropping, deep red gown that showcased her signature confidence and star power. The sheer, beaded design featured intricate embellishment throughout, highlighting her curves and adding dramatic movement as she posed. Worn with her honey-toned hair cascading down her back, the look was classic J.Lo glamour with a modern, sultry twist.



© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil delivered timeless elegance in a sculptural black gown with floral appliqué detailing across the neckline. The off-the-shoulder silhouette was both romantic and powerful, perfectly complemented by diamond jewellery and her sleek dark hair. It was a refined, Old Hollywood-inspired moment with a contemporary edge.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Minnie Driver Minnie Driver embraced understated sophistication in a silky black asymmetric dress that highlighted her timeless sense of style. The long-sleeved design featured a flowing hemline that fell elegantly over one leg, paired with delicate strappy heels. With her brunette curls worn loose and minimal jewellery, Minnie proved that less is very much more.



© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Kristen Bell Kristen Bell brought sharp tailoring to the red carpet in a sleek black suit worn over a crisp white shirt. The modern tuxedo-inspired ensemble was both polished and playful, finished with a black clutch and her signature radiant smile. It was a refreshing take on red carpet dressing that stood out for all the right reasons.