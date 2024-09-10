Jennifer Lopez’s revenge dress revealed telling detail we all missed

Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez made quite the statement at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her movie Unstoppable, leaving fans buzzing over her jaw-dropping appearance.

The 55-year-old star lit up the red carpet in a glittering Tamara Ralph disco-ball gown, featuring daring cutouts and velvet bows that revealed plenty of skin.

But it wasn’t just the revenge dress that had everyone talking—there was a detail about Jennifer’s look that signaled a major shift in her personal life.

The metallic gown, with its slinky silhouette and dramatic cutouts, showed off Jennifer's incredible figure, and her confidence was evident as she posed for photos.

What made her appearance even more poignant was the timing—just three weeks after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, her estranged husband.

The bold fashion choice felt like more than just a red carpet moment; it was a message of empowerment.

However, Jennifer revealed that this headline-grabbing outfit almost didn’t happen. "There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t [wear it]. And I was like, f— it," she told People with a laugh, adding, "I felt good."

Jennifer completed her look with a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Hassanzadeh jewelry, and towering Dolce & Gabbana platform heels.

While her glamorous ensemble sparkled under the lights, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something missing from her appearance—her rib tattoo, once dedicated to Ben.

The tattoo, which featured an infinity sign with an arrow and the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive on either side, was conspicuously absent.

Whether covered by makeup or permanently removed, its disappearance from Jennifer’s left side did not go unnoticed. The couple had gotten matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day in 2023, with Ben sporting a pair of crossed arrows with a "J" and "B" between them. The removal of the tattoo sent a clear signal that Jennifer is ready to move forward.

Though Ben, who serves as a producer on Unstoppable, was notably absent from the event, Jennifer wasn’t without support.

Her long-time friend Matt Damon, who also worked on the film alongside Ben, was seen catching up with her at the premiere. The two shared a heartfelt moment, holding hands and engaging in a deep conversation on the red carpet. Matt has been a close witness to Jennifer and Ben’s relationship over the years, from the beginning of their romance in the early 2000s to their engagement and eventual split.

When they rekindled their relationship in 2021, Matt was vocal about his happiness for the couple, saying, "I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them."