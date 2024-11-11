Jennifer Lopez, 55, showcases ultra-toned abs in high-cut dress on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez was nothing short of dazzling as she graced the red carpet for the Wicked film premiere in Los Angeles. The On the Floor singer, 55, turned heads in a stunning earth-tone gown with intricate brocade details and a dramatic thigh-high slit that showcased her enviable figure.

The dress was perfectly complemented by her nude glittering heels, a sparkling clutch, and chunky beaded bracelets from designer Sabyasachi.

With her honey-blonde hair swept up, allowing soft tendrils to frame her face, Jennifer completed the look with a bronzed makeup palette, glimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy lip—exuding her signature glow.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez makes her first major appearance since Ben Affleck divorce filing

Joining Jennifer at the event were Wicked’s original stage stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, along with the film’s stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, making for a memorable night. The singer and actress has been hitting the red carpet frequently, including a recent appearance in London for her latest movie, Unstoppable.

While Jennifer Lopez dazzles professionally, she has also been in the spotlight for her personal life.

© Amy Sussman Jennifer Lopez showcases incredibly toned abs

In August, the singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, marking the end of their rekindled romance. Since the announcement, the two have not been seen publicly together.

Opening up about her journey to Interview magazine, Jennifer reflected on her growth and new sense of self following the split. “I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good,’” she admitted.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere

Reflecting on her relationship with Ben, Jennifer candidly shared, “Coming back together and then separating after several years of marriage was a shock… I felt like, whoa, I got here. I’m good. I did all the work and look at where I am, and then it was like my whole world exploded.” She acknowledged that life constantly presents lessons, even when you think you’ve mastered them.

“There’s no arrival point,” she added, “There’s only getting better and growing if you want to. It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part.”

© Jon Kopaloff Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024

Jennifer has embraced her newfound independence, learning to prioritize her own happiness and health. She explained, “You have to be complete if you want something that’s more complete. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t.” With a renewed focus on herself, she’s taken this period as a time of self-reflection and empowerment. “This summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,’” she explained