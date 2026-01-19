Elizabeth Hurley shows off sculpted figure in leopard print bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is the undisputed queen of infusing her swimwear sartorial agenda with sultry leopard print. The model took to Instagram on January 18 to flaunt her tone physique in a triangle bikini set that boasted a brown leopard print design. The set featured gold hardware detailing and was styled with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The 60-year-old basked in the sunshine as she glided through a luxurious infinity pool, flashing a smile at the camera. In the caption, Elizabeth penned: "Wish you were Here @_.herebaaatoll wearing my favourite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach."

This isn't the first time the star has modelled a leopard-print design from her swimwear label. Back in October, Elizabeth posed in a lush jungle setting, her arms raised with a radiant smile, wearing the Savannah One Piece Cheetah, a halter-neck swimsuit with a daring plunging neckline. The next snap shows her in the Fortuna One Piece Leopard, featuring a strapless bandeau neckline for an elegant look, posing in front of a white backdrop.

© Instagram Elizabeth in a leopard print bikini

Elizabeth's tone figure is courtesy of her active lifestyle. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long." She includes a half-hour walk in her daily routine and complements it with core-strengthening workouts like Pilates and yoga to sculpt her muscles. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

© @elizabethhurley1 Elizabeth often wears leopard print

The model previously revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that her secret to maintaining a sculpted body is avoiding processed foods. "I don't subscribe to fad diets," she shared with the publication. "My tastes are pretty simple – I don't drink weird green juices or anything like that. I've always watched what I eat, since forever. I've never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I've always looked at the labels on food."

© Elizabeth Hurley The star opened up about her workout routine

She continued: "I cut all that out over a year ago. I just eat what I would say is very normal, which could be roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and a couple of different vegetables. It's definitely not anything new-fangled or weird. I don't go to the gym, but I'm very active. I don't really sit still very much. But I do a lot of gardening – that's quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!"