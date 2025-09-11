Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in plunging gown as she cozies up with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley stole the show on Wednesday night at the National Television Awards, when she walked the red carpet in a bold metallic silver gown that showcased her lithe figure. By her side on the special night was her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the couple couldn't have looked more in love if they tried. Her 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley, also joined her at the event, looking just like her mini-me with his flawless bone structure and voluminous locks.

Elizabeth looked beautiful in the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a dramatic thigh split, and pointed shoulder pads. The dress was mostly sheer bar the shining fabric at her waist, and she added matching sparkly heels to complete the look. Billy Ray was his usual casual-cool self in a suede jacket with detailed designs and black trousers, adding his signature cowboy hat and aviators.

Damian showcased his model good looks in a white suit with a silk patterned shirt and a large cross pendant necklace. Elizabeth, 60, and Billy Ray, 64, unexpectedly announced their romance in April with a cozy Instagram photo of the two at Easter time. The Austin Powers actress shared insight into their relationship with HELLO! in September, revealing that they had been spending time together over the summer and that the country crooner was teaching her his favored instrument.

"I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!" she admitted, adding that the things making her happiest were "my friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James."

Elizabeth recently celebrated her 60th birthday and shared with HELLO! how she celebrated the milestone. "It has been such a whirlwind," she explained. "It was wonderful to sit back and be spoiled for a few days. I hibernated at home with some of my best friends and family. My son baked a delicious cake and we all sat around giggling and being silly, which is my favourite occupation."

Elizabeth appeared to be enamored with Billy Ray, three years after their romantic meet-cute in 2022. They met on the set of the film, Christmas in Paradise, and immediately felt a connection, yet remained friends. The Hannah Montana actor was previously married to Tish Cyrus, mother to three of his children, including pop icon Miley Cyrus.

They went their separate ways in 2022, after she filed for divorce. He was then married to Australian singer Firerose from October 2023 to May 2024. For her part, Elizabeth's most recent public relationship was with the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, whom she dated between 2010 and 2013.

The Hannah Montana star shared that after filming the Christmas flick, he lost touch with Elizabeth, until she unexpectedly sent him a message of support amid his second divorce. Elizabeth and Billy Ray made their red carpet debut in May, and he accompanied her to the premiere of her new project, The Inheritance, in August.