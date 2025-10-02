5 best-dressed stars in October 2025 – including an epic leather ensemble

October is here, and before we even start to think about Halloween costumes, we're soaking up the first few days of fashion this new month has delivered. You couldn't ask for a stronger start to a month than Paris Fashion Week, and the stars have been turning out in their droves to witness the latest lines of some of France's most seminal luxury designers, from Balmain to Dior. September was a great month for celebrity style, rounding off with Milan Fashion Week, where Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, and Demi Moore led the fashion pack.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival also allowed for great sartorial displays, especially from Angelina Jolie at the Couture red carpet. Now we're looking forward to what October might bring. Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party is one of the most star-studded events of the year, with creative costumes galore reigning supreme (we still can't get over her worm costume from 2022).

Until then, keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of October…

1/ 5 © Getty Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence led the best-dressed stars at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in an incredible workwear ensemble. The Hunger Games actress teamed a blue shirt with a striped charcoal waistcoat and grey trousers while layering a trench coat over the top and rounding the look off with a red bag.

2/ 5 © Getty Cara Delevingne Model Cara Delevingne was up to her usual stylish tricks at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. The star oozed chic in a checked playsuit and matching blazer elevated with wedged heels and a red lip.

3/ 5 © Getty Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner proved a LBD never goes out of style at the Tom Ford show in Paris. The simple strappy midi was paired with plain black heels and a radiant makeup look.

4/ 5 © Getty Elizabeth Hurley The Inheritance star Elizabeth Hurley was spotted on the streets of New York City before lighting the Empire State Building pink with a scrolling ribbon in the mast to honour the Esteé Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign. She wore a fabulous hot pink lace midi dress with a high neck and carried a bobbly acrylic clutch.