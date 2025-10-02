Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best-dressed stars in October 2025: Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Kylie Jenner and more
Subscribe
Best-dressed stars in October 2025: Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Kylie Jenner and more

5 best-dressed stars in October 2025 – including an epic leather ensemble

Paris Fashion Week has started October off with a bang – see our top picks of the best celebrity fashion moments of the month

jennifer lawrence in trench with cara delevingne in grey checked blazer © Getty
HELLO!
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

October is here, and before we even start to think about Halloween costumes, we're soaking up the first few days of fashion this new month has delivered. You couldn't ask for a stronger start to a month than Paris Fashion Week, and the stars have been turning out in their droves to witness the latest lines of some of France's most seminal luxury designers, from Balmain to Dior. September was a great month for celebrity style, rounding off with Milan Fashion Week, where Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, and Demi Moore led the fashion pack. 

The San Sebastián International Film Festival also allowed for great sartorial displays, especially from Angelina Jolie at the Couture red carpet. Now we're looking forward to what October might bring. Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party is one of the most star-studded events of the year, with creative costumes galore reigning supreme (we still can't get over her worm costume from 2022).

Until then, keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of October…

1/5

Jennifer Lawrence in trench coat in front of dior sign© Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence led the best-dressed stars at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in an incredible workwear ensemble. The Hunger Games actress teamed a blue shirt with a striped charcoal waistcoat and grey trousers while layering a trench coat over the top and rounding the look off with a red bag.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Best red carpet looks of all time

2/5

Cara Delevingne posed in grey check playsuit© Getty

Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne was up to her usual stylish tricks at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. The star oozed chic in a checked playsuit and matching blazer elevated with wedged heels and a red lip.

3/5

Kylie Jenner outside at night in black dress© Getty

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner proved a LBD never goes out of style at the Tom Ford show in Paris. The simple strappy midi was paired with plain black heels and a radiant makeup look. 

4/5

Elizabeth Hurley in New York City in pink dress© Getty

Elizabeth Hurley

The Inheritance star Elizabeth Hurley was spotted on the streets of New York City before lighting the Empire State Building pink with a scrolling ribbon in the mast to honour the Esteé Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign. She wore a fabulous hot pink lace midi dress with a high neck and carried a bobbly acrylic clutch.

5/5

Isabeli Fontana posed in croc leather outfit© Getty

Isabeli Fontana

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana made a case for autumn leather at the Balmain show in Paris. Her croc print two-piece set was belted at the waist and styled with open-toe heels.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More