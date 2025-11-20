Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in dangerously low dress alongside Billy Ray Cyrus for CMA Awards debut

Elizabeth Hurley and her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, made their debut at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, and she looked incredible on the red carpet.

The 60-year-old rocked a glittering red dress with a plunging neckline and a center thigh-high slit. Elizabeth's long legs looked never-ending thanks to the addition of sky-high platform heels.

Billy Ray, meanwhile, opted for an all-black look in wide-legged pants, a relaxed blazer, and a satin shirt, topping off his ensemble with a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

The couple, who presented the award for Single of the Year, put on a loved-up display as they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena and were pictured gazing lovingly at each other and holding hands.

Billy first met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise. However, he had only just split from his ex-wife, Tish, that April. "We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," he shared.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," he continued. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

The two lost touch for two years until Elizabeth unexpectedly sent him a message of support amid his second divorce. Billy was married to Australian singer Firerose from October 2023 to May 2024.

"I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he explained. "And in this moment... a friend reached out."

Elizabeth's text message read: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner."

The couple unexpectedly announced their romance in April with a cozy Instagram photo of the two at Easter time. The Austin Powers actress shared insight into their relationship with HELLO! in September, revealing that they had spent time together over the summer and that the country crooner was teaching her his favored instrument.

"I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!" she admitted, adding that the things making her happiest were "my friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James."