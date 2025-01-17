Elizabeth Hurley is dripping in diamonds as she shares most risqué photo to date

Elizabeth Hurley is known the world over for her stunning beauty, and the model wowed fans during the week when she shared an incredibly risqué photo.

The brunette beauty, 59, posted a stunning image in which stunned while wearing nothing but two diamond bracelets. Elizabeth carried one of them in her hand, seductively placing some of the jewels in her mouth, while the other lavish piece was on her wrist. The model covered her modesty with her arms as she posed for the snapshot.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Elizabeth Hurley's most iconic looks

Praising her friend and photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, Elizabeth commented: "Oh yeeessssss @ellenvonunwerth," alongside a heart emoji.

Fans were blown away by the star's glamorous post, as one enthused: "59 and still knocking them dead," while a second added: "Watched Bedazzled last night and was just remembering all this beauty!"

The model looked divine in the striking image View post on Instagram

A third penned: "I got off of work and opened Instagram and I saw you in my feed but hey I'm not complaining about it you are a goddess."

The mother-of-one is used to wowing her fans with her stunning outfits and earlier in the week, the Royals star donned a sublime figure-hugging dress in a raspberry hue. Her sequin-clad number featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a flattering waistline.

© Getty Images Elizabeth looked flawless in her sequin gown

The mum-of-one teamed her glittering frock with a pair of metallic strappy heels and a burgundy velvet clutch with leather trim details.

Elizabeth accessorised with some chunky hoop earrings and highlighted her features with bold eyeliner and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

© Instagram The star has a close bond with her son

For her outing, Elizabeth was joined by her son Damian, and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the pair revealed their incredibly close bond.

Damian shared: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well. But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"