Melania Trump turns heads with dramatic waist-cinching leather belt

Melania Trump infused her signature monochrome sartorial agenda with a chunky '80s twist and a touch of leather as she rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on January 28.

The First Lady donned a black tailored coat dress from Dior that was cut elegantly just below the knee. The garment was cinched at the waist by an Alaïa chunky black leather belt that was accented with white stitching and a silver buckle detailing. The belt acted as a corset, while pointed-toe court heels courtesy of Louboutin completed the sleek ensemble.

Melania's honey-hued locks were styled into her signature soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. Her choice of a refined Dior number for the occasion comes as no surprise considering her taste for sartorial minimalism. Melania's stylist Hervé Pierre exclusively spoke to us about her fashion sense and shared an insight into the styles she gravitates towards.

© Getty Images Melania Trump wore a coat dress from Dior

She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared. "She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."

© Getty Images Melania Trump added a chunky leather belt from Alaïa to her look

This isn't the first time Melania has chosen to wear a tailored Dior number for a high-profile event. During her UK state visit alongside President Donald Trump in September, the First Lady wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark gray suit that featured a high neckline and cinched waist paired with matching dark gray suede pumps. She added a striking pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble with an elegant violet wool hat.

For President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC., back in March 2025, Melania opted for a $5,500 caviar gray Dior tweed suit. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the sophisticated number was taken from Dior's fall 2024 collection and featured a belted jacket and pencil skirt ensemble. The polish blazer was adorned with a scarf-like accent that was tucked into a black belt that cinched the waist.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania wore a caviar gray Dior tweed suit at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol

Melania's choice of the French fashion house was fitting at the time, considering Dior unveiled their fall 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on the same day. Herve described the look "as a nice way to mix business and femininity. It’s appropriate for the occasion."

The 55-year-old's appearance at the New York Stock Exchange comes ahead of the release of her eponymous documentary on January 30. The Amazon's Prime MGM Studios' film showcases the 20 days in the lead up to the 2025 Presidential inauguration, during which her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States for the second time.