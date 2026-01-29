Paris Jackson shows off model legs in denim mini shorts

Paris Jackson's off-duty looks are consistently defined by a laid-back sensibility with a boho edge. Her sartorial staples include denim mini shorts, a palette of beige and brown hues, and Western-inspired metal buckles adorning boots and bags.

On January 28, the 27-year-old was photographed running errands in Los Angeles with her dog Malachai. For the outing, Paris donned a pair of denim mini shorts that featured a ripped hem with a simple brown t-shirt. For a boho flair, Paris accessorized with a pair of printed cowboy boots, a suede cap, and a brown leather shoulder bag adorned with silver hardware detailing.

Staying true to her maximalist aesthetic, Paris layered a trio of gold necklaces and donned a stack of bangles. Her luscious blonde locks were left down in beachy waves while her makeup was natural and radiant.

© BACKGRID Paris Jackson looked effortlessly cool

Paris' ensemble is part of the broader boho revival dominating both the runway and the street-style scene. It's an aesthetic etched into fashion lore by sartorial moguls like Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

After years of structured silhouettes, boho-chic was reignited by Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé, where billowing sleeves met with ruffled hems to bring a sense of romance back to the runway.

© Getty Images Chloé revived the boho aesthetic

Paris' style agenda

During an interview with Vogue back in 2022, Paris opened up about her fashion philosophy and revealed that she is often drawn to a heavier style aesthetic. "I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time," she shared.

"So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ makeup, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to."

© Getty Images Paris is known for her scene-stealing ensembles

She continued: "I’ve always been drawn to a dark, grunge look, even from a young age. "I always had this image in my head, probably [from] when I was seven years old, I remember going to the Middle East and being like, 'When I get older, I’m gonna have black hair with red streaks.'"

However, the star "was raised with the idea that beauty comes from the inside". "You can find the most attractive-looking person, but if they have an ugly heart, they’re ugly," she said. She continued: "Because I started working on myself, I started practising affirmations and developing a strong spiritual life. And that is what led to loving myself and feeling beautiful. I started working on the inside first. I think if I worked on the outside, I would just stay on the outside."