Janet Jackson and niece Paris make rare public appearance together with head-turning looks

Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson, made Paris Fashion Week a family affair as they reunited at Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2026 show. The duo made a rare appearance together as they were photographed on Wednesday draped head-to-toe in fashion forward ensembles. Janet stunned in a sultry leather ensemble that featured a structured short-sleeve leather top cinched at the waist with a belt. She layered it with a matching leather blazer and completed the look with a flowing black silk maxi skirt. The 59-year-old rocked a pair of patent leather, pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Paris exuded chic in a long-sleeved black floor-length gown detailed with a daring thigh-high slit. The timeless number was paired with black patent leather heels, a square box clutch, and a chunky, diamond-encrusted chunky bracelet. The 27-year-old styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye and a nude-stained lip.

© Corbis via Getty Images Paris Jackson wore a sleek black dress

Paris has been busy serving up a fashion marathon during her time in the French capital. The star donned a red hot number for Stella McCartney‘s spring 2026 ready-to-wear show on Tuesday. The dress showcased a figure-hugging silhouette with a sultry, backless design. Soft, rounded detailing at the shoulders added a touch of elegance, while a subtle mini train brought a hint of drama. Completing the fiery look, she accessorized with a mini Ryder bag from the British fashion house.

Under Haider Ackermann’s creative direction, the Tom Ford show unfolded in a glossy dark blue setting where lime green, baby pink, and mint satin pantsuits mingled effortlessly with bold orange skirts and fluid draped dresses. Embracing a sensual, midnight mood, models strutted in navy silk suits paired with slicked-back hair, while micro triangle bra tops and sheer shorts stole the spotlight.

© GC Images Janet Jackson opted for a leather look

The seductive style fits seamlessly into Paris’s sartorial sensibility. During an interview with Vogue back in 2022, Paris opened up about her fashion philosophy and revealed that she is often drawn to a darker, grungier aesthetic. "I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time," she shared. "So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ makeup, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to."

She continued: "I’ve always been drawn to a dark, grunge look, even from a young age. "I always had this image in my head, probably [from] when I was seven years old, I remember going to the Middle East and being like, 'When I get older, I’m gonna have black hair with red streaks.'"