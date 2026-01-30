Dakota Johnson wows with sultry no-pants trend in Paris

Dakota Johnson just proved that the no-pants trend isn’t going anywhere in 2026. The actress delivered a masterclass in sartorial illusion this week, layering a mirage of fabrics and textures as she attended the Valentino show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The 36-year-old donned a sheer, leopard-print blouse that featured a plunging neckline and built-in skinny scarf. The top was tucked into a pair of black lace panties and styled with sheer brown stockings that were adorned with floral lace accents. The pattern-clashing ensemble was completed with a brown kimono-inspired top that featured gold speck detailing and feather-trimmed cuffs for an ethereal finish.

© Getty Images for Valentino Dakota Johnson at the Valentino Haute Couture Show

Dakota accessorized with a pair of black Valentino heels that featured the brand's signature silver stud detailing and a green Valentino Garavani DeVain clutch bag. The show comes less than two weeks after the brand's namesake founder Valentino Garavani, passed away at 93. The sad news was shared via Instagram along with the fashion icon's funeral plans: "The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm."

"The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11am."

© Getty Images Dakota layered the look with a fur coat

Inspired by the Kaiserpanorama, a 19th- and 20th-century film-viewing format defined by tiny peepholes, models drifted between circular structures while guests observed through small, square openings.

© Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Valentino Garavani passed away at the age of 93

As a fashion writer, I've been monitoring the no-pants trend, and it's nothing new, having peppered the sartorial sphere since the Autumn/Winter 2023 shows. Miu Miu sent beaded silk panties down the runway, while the 2025 Met Gala showcased a wave of pantless looks – from Hailey Bieber in a tailored Saint Laurent blazer to Sabrina Carpenter in a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit-and-jacket combination, and Cynthia Erivo in a bold Givenchy set.

The blurring of outerwear and underwear was resurrected on the autumn/winter 2025 runway, with risque, hybrid pieces blending sensuality with contemporary dressing. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, Chanel exposed bras with tailored skirt suits. Over at Givenchy, Sarah Burton paired barely-there bras with sheer, mesh dresses.