Dakota Johnson's new boyfriend has a famous model ex who inspired much of his music

Dakota Johnson sparked dating rumors with singer Role Model after the pair were spotted on a dinner date in December, and the pair seemed to have confirmed their romance in recent days. Dakota and Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, were seen grabbing dinner together at Saffy's in Los Angeles in January, and exited the restaurant holding hands and smiling at each other.

The 36-year-old actress looked stylish in a black lace tank top and black pants with a black trench coat thrown over the top. Role Model, 28, sported a gray and black patterned sweater with gray trousers and a gray trench coat.

The outing comes around seven months after Dakota split from her longtime partner, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. As for Role Model, the "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out" singer's most recent relationship was with internet personality, model and podcaster, Emma Chamberlain.

She began posting candid videos on YouTube at 16 and went on to become one of the most popular bloggers on social media. The 24-year-old now hosts her popular podcast, Anything Goes, and even launched a coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee.

She landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020 and was named as one of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2019 by Time magazine.

The duo dated for three years between 2020 and 2023, and kept their romance under wraps for the first two years together. They made their couple's debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, yet split a year later.

Role Model and Emma first met after he saw a video of hers on social media. "It showed her personality," he said in an interview. After their breakup, he shared on The Zach Sang Show that he was partially responsible for the end of their relationship.

"That was the biggest thing – I just became the most homesick I've been in my life," he admitted. "I was having this weird quarter-life crisis type of thing where I was just questioning everything in my life."

"I was going home a lot and creating space and leaving LA a lot and not really having a reason why to tell that person," he recalled. "I just wanted to go home and be with my friends and family and have some normalcy. I think that would be very confusing for the other person. Like, 'Why are you running away from me?'"

Role Model's 2024 album Kansas Anymore features several songs about his relationship with Emma, including "Frances" (Emma's middle name), "Deeply Still in Love", "Superglue" and "Some Protector".

"I don't have an ounce of anger in me…I think it shows in the album; it's pretty much [me] just beating myself up," he told Vanity Fair after its release. "I don't think it would be any news to her. I would never want to hurt someone's feelings with my music. I don't have that in my brain or heart."

Emma's reaction to the music was one of curiosity and empathy, as she told her fans. "It is interesting. I learned about my own relationship through the music," she explained. "I've learned truly how, perhaps, people have felt about me through music. [It's] great, but it's also kind of weird when you hear more in the music than in real life. It's like, 'Really, you feel that way?'"

"People who make music, that's their art [and] that's their expression. That's how they share their feelings [and] their emotions," she continued. "It makes complete sense that it's going to be a safer space almost than [when they're] in a relationship to speak freely."