Unforgettable celebrity revenge dresses of 2025 - including Nicole Kidman's dramatic post-split look

The year is 1994 and Princess Diana steps out for a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in her most chic and provocative dress to date – a slinky black off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian number. The dress alone was enough to cause a stir, but the monumental fashion moment seemed to happily coincide with her ex-husband, the then-Prince Charles's, landmark confession of his infidelity. More than just a simple black frock, the moment came to symbolise using fashion as a means of reclaiming power – and thus the term 'revenge dress' was born.

It's been over 30 years since that monumental moment, but the concept of 'revenge dressing' is still alive and well. In the tumultuous world of celebrity dating, A-listers are no strangers to reaching into their fabulous wardrobes and pulling out a post-breakup revenge dress. 2025 has already seen its fair share of shocking splits from seemingly steadfast couples such as Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who were married for 19 years. Here are all the newly single celebrities who've wowed with their own unforgettable 'revenge dress' moments this year.

1/ 4 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Per Lily Allen Lily Allen split from her husband of four years, David Harbour, earlier this year. Seven months later, the singer dropped her latest record, West End Girl – an album with a tracklist that's teeming with revelations and anecdotes from their four-year marriage. On her promotional tour for the record and other post-breakup ventures, Lily stepped out in her own iteration of the revenge dress – a mini, gold-hued number. Featuring a satin, jewel-encrusted bow on the front of the gown, the singer embodied the ethos of revenge dressing.

2/ 4 © Getty Images for Vogue Nicole Kidman Revenge dresses are best served in sleek, black numbers – and no one knows this better than the beloved Australian actress, Nicole Kidman. Strutting the runway, Nicole gave a masterclass in revenge dressing during her appearance at Vogue World in September. Donning a jaw-dropping black Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy, Nicole paid homage to the noir glamour of old Hollywood in a floor-length number and sultry pin curls. Her runway moment came just a month after news that she and her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, were divorcing. Announcing the news on 30 September, Nicole appeared just a week later in France for the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show with fresh bangs and a chic white blouse and jeans. Just a few weeks later, she unveiled the ultimate revenge dress in Chanel once again.

3/ 4 © WWD via Getty Images Dakota Johnson spent eight years with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, before the pair called it quits in June. The couple kept their relationship largely under wraps, however, it was reported that they'd become engaged a year prior to their split. While it's rumoured that Chris has since moved on with Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, Dakota has been keeping busy with a plethora of acting gigs. The actress has starred in Splitsville and The Materialists this year alone, which has given her plenty of airtime on red carpets around the world – and with that, ample opportunity to debut her own 'revenge dress' looks. In early September, she stepped out in what might be her most daring look to date, an almost completely sheer 'naked' dress. Appearing for a New York Fashion Week event, Dakota had heads turning in a ravishing sheer black Gucci number that she paired with a simple pair of strappy heels and smoky eye makeup.