Dakota Johnson gives her signature naked dress style a sultry twist for SNL surprise cameo

The Fifty Shades actress made a surprise cameo as the titular "Madeline" for Lily Allen's performance of the biting track on SNL

Dakota Johnson attends the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 04, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.© Getty Images
She's not a stranger, Madeline! She's…Dakota Johnson?

For her musical guest turn on Saturday Night Live on December 13, Lily Allen performed one of the most exposition-heavy tracks from her acclaimed West End Girl album, "Madeline," and brought out the Fifty Shades of Grey actress for a surprise cameo, adding some star power to the track.

The song posits an illicit affair being conducted between the subject's partner (in the real instance, now ex David Harbour) and a woman named "Madeline," with Lily, 40, confronting the other woman after seeing her texts come through on her husband's phone. The song has garnered many comparisons in theme to Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Beyoncé's "Sorry."

While there's no official confirmation as to how true the song is to real life, it, like the rest of the album, did cause a firestorm online, and the British singer played it up further for her SNL showing by having Dakota, 36, play Madeline, complete with sultry voiceovers and posing on a bed.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1892 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lily Allen and host Josh O'Connor during promos on Thursday, December 11, 2025© Getty Images
Lily Allen was the musical guest on SNL, with Josh O'Connor as the host

The performance ended with Dakota as Madeline emerging from behind a curtained off bedroom setup, dressed in a sheer black robe exposing her negligee, as she comes out to embrace Lily, not quite unlike the chip on your shoulder. 

Dakota wore a Bode teddy dress with gold appliqués and ribbons, paired with a sheer sequined cover-up, topped off with accent gold jewelry and a large emerald necklace, opting for the boudoir aesthetic to fit the vibe of the track.

For her own fashion for "Madeline," Lily opted for a little black bow-covered mini dress, topped off with her hair styled into a half beehive reminiscent of classic '60s styles, with Priscilla Presley jumping out as a strong reference point.

The Splitsville star, for the most part, has made it a part of her fashion look book now to rock sheer fabric and dresses, from the body-baring diamond chainmail dress for the Madame Web premiere last year to her bridal-inspired all white sheer peplum gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival just earlier this month.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2229 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Lily Allen poses backstage on Wednesday, December 10, 2025© Getty Images
Dakota Johnson played the titular "Madeline" for Lily's second performance of the night

While the actress has been considered one of the foremost representatives for the "naked dress" trend taking over social media over the past couple years, she doesn't really give the discourse much mind herself. "If I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, then of course I want to wear it!" she told Vogue Germany recently. "And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

To add to the boom of the fashion trend, Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, also recently told HELLO!: "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time…naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence."

Dakota at the Women In Cinema event during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 © Getty Images
"And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

Megan added to us: "We've seen the naked dress moment come around time and time again – think Kate Moss in the '90s or Carrie Bradshaw's iconic slip in Sex And The City. What makes it resonate today is how it's evolved: modern versions are less about shock factor and more about creating an illusion."

Take a look at some of Dakota's best naked dresses in photos below…

Dakota Johnson at the Kering Caring For Women Dinner during New York Fashion Week held at The Grill on September 11, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD via Getty Images

At the Kering Caring For Women Dinner during New York Fashion Week

Dakota in blue lace dress at the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus© Getty Images

At the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus

Dakota Johnson in sheer diamond dress at the premiere of Madame Web in Los Angeles© AFP via Getty Images

At the premiere of "Madame Web" in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

At the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner

Dakota turns to activities such as meditation and exercise to help her mental health© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

At "The Lost Daughter" premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

