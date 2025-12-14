Dakota Johnson gives her signature naked dress style a sultry twist for SNL surprise cameo

She's not a stranger, Madeline! She's…Dakota Johnson?

For her musical guest turn on Saturday Night Live on December 13, Lily Allen performed one of the most exposition-heavy tracks from her acclaimed West End Girl album, "Madeline," and brought out the Fifty Shades of Grey actress for a surprise cameo, adding some star power to the track.

The song posits an illicit affair being conducted between the subject's partner (in the real instance, now ex David Harbour) and a woman named "Madeline," with Lily, 40, confronting the other woman after seeing her texts come through on her husband's phone. The song has garnered many comparisons in theme to Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Beyoncé's "Sorry."

While there's no official confirmation as to how true the song is to real life, it, like the rest of the album, did cause a firestorm online, and the British singer played it up further for her SNL showing by having Dakota, 36, play Madeline, complete with sultry voiceovers and posing on a bed.

© Getty Images Lily Allen was the musical guest on SNL, with Josh O'Connor as the host

The performance ended with Dakota as Madeline emerging from behind a curtained off bedroom setup, dressed in a sheer black robe exposing her negligee, as she comes out to embrace Lily, not quite unlike the chip on your shoulder.

Dakota wore a Bode teddy dress with gold appliqués and ribbons, paired with a sheer sequined cover-up, topped off with accent gold jewelry and a large emerald necklace, opting for the boudoir aesthetic to fit the vibe of the track.

For her own fashion for "Madeline," Lily opted for a little black bow-covered mini dress, topped off with her hair styled into a half beehive reminiscent of classic '60s styles, with Priscilla Presley jumping out as a strong reference point.

The Splitsville star, for the most part, has made it a part of her fashion look book now to rock sheer fabric and dresses, from the body-baring diamond chainmail dress for the Madame Web premiere last year to her bridal-inspired all white sheer peplum gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival just earlier this month.

© Getty Images Dakota Johnson played the titular "Madeline" for Lily's second performance of the night

While the actress has been considered one of the foremost representatives for the "naked dress" trend taking over social media over the past couple years, she doesn't really give the discourse much mind herself. "If I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, then of course I want to wear it!" she told Vogue Germany recently. "And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

To add to the boom of the fashion trend, Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, also recently told HELLO!: "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time…naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence."

© Getty Images "And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

Megan added to us: "We've seen the naked dress moment come around time and time again – think Kate Moss in the '90s or Carrie Bradshaw's iconic slip in Sex And The City. What makes it resonate today is how it's evolved: modern versions are less about shock factor and more about creating an illusion."

Take a look at some of Dakota's best naked dresses in photos below…

© WWD via Getty Images At the Kering Caring For Women Dinner during New York Fashion Week

© Getty Images At the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus

© AFP via Getty Images At the premiere of "Madame Web" in Los Angeles

© Corbis via Getty Images At the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner