Dakota Johnson addresses 'too sexy' naked dresses with epic response

When it comes to Dakota Johnson’s red-carpet style, two things are always certain: the gown is usually a custom Gucci creation, and it almost always features an element of sheerness – whether through crystal embellishments, sultry lace, or barely-there mesh. The actress has arguably become the reigning muse of the naked dress trend. Now, the 36-year-old is finally addressing the claims that her daring fashion choices might be "too sexy". In a new cover interview for Vogue Germany, Dakota offered a candid answer when asked whether she ever worries about the response to her red carpet looks. "I really don't care," she said. "I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them."

She continued: "Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

Dakota credited her mom, Melanie Griffith, for her body confidence. "My mom was just very open about the topic of bodies," shared the actress. "She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough. "And if you're not told from a young age by the woman you look up to the most that you're perfect and smart and special and strong and brave, it can really break you. It's hard to re-teach yourself that love later on. That was a huge gift she gave me."

© AFP via Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the premiere of Madame Web in Los Angeles

Dakota Johnson's best naked dresses

Arguably her most dazzling moment arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web, where she leaned into the film’s theme in a custom Gucci gown glistening with crystals. The garment featured black crochet detailing embellished with jewels and was layered over a nude bodysuit. Dakota accessorised with a Messika diamond-encrusted choker and a pair of patent leather, open-toe heels.

© Variety via Getty Images Dakota wore a gown from Gucci

For the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner back in September, the actress rocked black lace gown from Gucci. The garment featured a figure-hugging silhouette with long-sleeves and a mini train. Adorned with botanical-inspired embroidery, the sheer number was layered over a sultry black balconette bra and a matching thong. Dakota’s affiliation with Gucci runs deep – she’s been a brand ambassador since the mid-2010s and has fronted numerous campaigns for the Italian fashion house.

© Getty Images Dakota at the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus

Most recently, Dakota became one of the first celebrities to wear a custom Gucci look under Demna’s tenure as the brand’s creative director. The actress wore a long-sleeved, blue gown that featured a high neckline and a full, drop-waist skirt to the 2025 Zurich Film Festival. The design showcased a semi-sheer lace bodice and a drop waistline that cascaded into a voluminous tulle bubble skirt.