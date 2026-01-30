Kate Hudson doubles-down in silk and leather with head-turning appearance

Kate Hudson never shies away from mixing and matching different sartorial textures, and her latest look pairs nothing less than sultry silk with buttery leather. The actress enjoyed a special dinner party with Italian high jewelry brand Garatti this week.

For the evening soirée, Kate slipped into a glamorous ensemble that oozed chic. Styled by Sophie Lopez, the star wore a gray silk blouse with a high neckline, structured shoulders, and elegantly draped sleeves, paired with a black leather maxi skirt that hugged her figure before flaring out at the hem. The ensemble was completed with sheer tights, pointed-toe heels, and a slew of diamonds courtesy of the Italian brand.

Kate's luscious blonde locks were slicked back into a sleek updo while her makeup exuded soft glam, courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. Following the event, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the night.

© Instagram Kate paired silk with leather

One photo captured Kate lounging in a chair, a glass of white wine in hand and her robe slipping off her shoulders for a sultry touch. Another shot showcased the dinner setup: a long table draped in crisp white linens, adorned with red and white blooms, all set within an ornate room. A close-up image highlighted Kate’s sparkling jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted necklace, a matching pear-shaped ring, and her freshly manicured nails.

© Instagram Kate Hudson showed off her jewels

Earlier this week, Kate announced that she had earned a nomination for the BAFTA Leading Actress Award for her role in Song Sung Blue. Kate has been nominated alongside Jessie Buckley in Hamnet, Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone in Bugonia.

© Instagram Kate before the event

Kate's BAFTA nomination comes after she received a nod in the category of Best Actress for an Academy Award. Her name is alongside Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, Emma Stone in Bugonia, and Jessie Buckley in Hamnet.

Song Sung Blue is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan.