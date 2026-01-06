Kate Hudson stuns in red-hot naked dress

Kate Hudson combined two of the most powerful sartorial cues for red-carpet seduction: the color red and the naked dress. The actress graced the Palm Springs International Film Awards on January 4 in a sultry sheer number courtesy of Georges Chakra's fall 2025 Couture collection.

The sheer garment featured a plunging, draped neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette with a mini train. Crafted from delicate netted fabric, the red threads were subtly embellished with intricate shimmer.

Kate's luscious blonde locks were swept back into an elegant updo while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. The bold look was styled with a dainty pair of drop earrings.

© FilmMagic Kate wore Georges Chakra fall 2025

During the night, the star was honoured with the Icon Award for her performance in Song Sung Blue. Kate's ensemble arrives after a year where the naked dress reigned supreme. Standout moments included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

At its core, the trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal.

The naked dress fixation is part of the larger underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

© Getty Kate Hudson at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic evening wear with a daring twist.

It seems red is the color of the season for Kate as the following evening she stunned in a romantic scarlet red for the Critics Choice Awards 2026, where she presented the Best Actor award.

Plucked from Stella McCartney's spring/summer 26 collection,the sculptural, strapless design featured folded ruching, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a corseted bodice. Excess fabric was artfully wrapped at the waist, cascading into a delicate mini train.. The look was completed with sheer black tights and patent black heels.

© Getty Images Kate stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

As a fashion writer, I've been analyzing Kate's history with naked dressing and this isn't the first time she has embraced the sartorial art of naked dressing. Following the Song Sung Blue Paris premiere in November, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs of her glam process.

The star showed off her killer abs as she donned a black cone bra with a pair of sheer stockings. The lingerie was later layered with a pale pink number from Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Sophie Lopez, Kate stunned in a satin gown accented by a black built-in bra that peeked out beneath the bodice. The dress fell elegantly just below the ankle and featured panelled detailing on the front along with thick, structured straps.

The look nodded to the bullet bras of the 1950s, which were propelled back into the fashion spotlight when Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined them for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Madonna later cemented the style’s iconic status during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.