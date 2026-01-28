Kate Hudson announces major news far from the States: 'Real home'

Kate Hudson is dominating awards season, with the 46-year-old earning a nomination for the BAFTA Leading Actress Award for her role in Song Sung Blue. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on January 27 to share her heartfelt reaction to receiving the accolade.

Alongside a carousel of photos capturing her family vacation in the UK, Kate penned a message to her fans. "BAFTA! Thank you! I am so honored to be nominated. England has always been a real home for me and my family so this nomination feels like a love letter back to a place that’s given us so much. See you soon London Town," she captioned the post.

Kate has been nominated alongside Jessie Buckley in Hamnet, Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone in Bugonia.

© Instagram Kate Hudson in the UK

Song Sung Blue is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder in the 1980s. Kate stars as Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Mike Sardina. The film is directed by Craig Brewer, an American filmmaker best known for Footloose, Hustle & Flow, and Black Snake Moan.

"Craig [Brewer, the director] wanted to start in the recording studio, that was really the first time Hugh and I connected which was really nice because it's very quiet, and you're quite vulnerable when you're in a recording studio," Kate told the audience during the London premiere, which included HELLO! "You make a lot of mistakes and so it was great to break the ice that way," she said.

© Instagram Kate and her children love vacationing in London

"Craig gave me great freedom for my harmonies and pushed me as well at times, saying, 'You can lean into that more,' and it was a wonderful way to begin this whole process," she said.

Kate's BAFTA nomination comes after she received a nod in the category of Best Actress for an Academy Award. Her name is alongside Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, Emma Stone in Bugonia, and Jessie Buckley in Hamnet.

During an interview with W Magazine, Kate opened up about the physical transformation she underwent to prepare for the role. "This film was fun – I didn't have to watch what I ate," she shared. "I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect. I wasn't working out much."

© Focus Features Kate Hudson as Claire Sardina and Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina in director Craig Brewer's Song Sung Blue

Kate also revealed she stepped away from her usual beauty rituals during filming, opting for a more stripped-back routine. "I stayed away from skincare routines," she said. "I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too – I'm not going to lie."

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, costume designer Ernesto Martinez praised the lead stars. "Whatever you bring to Kate or to Hugh, they're game for anything, and whatever they put on is great," he said. He admitted that although the script was "wonderful, there was "no choice" when he discovered Kate and Hugh were attached.