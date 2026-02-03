Kim Kardashian is a scene-stealer in naked lace catsuit in Paris

Kim Kardashian has declared the naked dress passé – this season, naked catsuits are the hottest silhouette dubbed to dominate the style set. The SKIMS founder stepped out in a sultry Balenciaga number for dinner with Lewis Hamilton at Aqua Kyoto in Paris on February 2.

Styled by Dani Levi, the reality TV mogul donned a black lace catsuit that featured a high-neck bodysuit with matching figure-hugging leggings. The sheer number was adorned with intricate lace embroidery and layered over the SKIMS Micro Triangle Bralette. Despite the barely-there look, to keep warm from the Parisian chill, Kim slung a black velvet maxi-coat over her ensemble and accessorised with a pair of pointed-toe heels.

For the occasion, Kim's luscious raven locks were styled into soft waves, while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© BACKGRID Kim Kardashian wore a black lace catsuit from Balenciaga

At its core, the naked dressing trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal. Memorable sartorial moments from the last few months include Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

Due to its lace fabric, Kim's Paris looks leans more towards the broader underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

© BACKGRID Kim's daring look is part of the broader underwear-as-outerwear trend

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic evening wear with a daring twist.

© Instagram Kim looked incredible in the black lace set

According to Kim, it’s the season for monochrome lace, as she also unveiled her SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection last month. As part of the campaign shoot, Kim donned an espresso-brown lingerie set that featured a balconette bra adorned with lace trim detailing and a matching rich-hued thong. Kim layered the sultry look with a matching brown silk robe. The set is the Silk Lace Unlined Demi Bra and matching Silk Lace String Thong.