Kim Kardashian commands attention in sultry lace lingerie

Kim Kardashian ushered in Valentine’s Day early, slipping into a romantic lace ensemble that’s sure to set pulses racing come February 14. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to show off the brand's latest lingerie line.

The reality star donned a espresso-brown lingerie set that featured a balconette bra adorned with lace trim detailing and a matching rich-hued thong. Kim layered the sultry look with a matching brown silk robe. The set is the Silk Lace Unlined Demi Bra and matching Silk Lace String Thong.

As for Valentine's beauty agenda, Kim's luscious raven locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy pale pink lip. In the caption, she penned: "xoxo, @skims"

© Instagram Kim looked incredible in the black lace set

The new, limited-edition lingerie styles have been cherry-picked just in time for the day of love, having launched on January 22 as part of the SKIMS Valentine’s Day Shop.

In a separate Instagram post, Kim presented the brand's adorable loungewear inspired by the day of love. The ensemble featured a pair of black micro-mini shorts that featured a frilly trim styled with a simple black crop top that was emblazoned with the brand's name in pink.

© Instagram Kim wore a pair of micro shorts with a crop top

From a fashion writer’s perspective, investing in your underwear arsenal is more important than ever. We're in a sartorial era where naked dressing is reigning supreme, part of the broader underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear.

© Getty Images Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025

During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic evening wear with a daring twist.