Lady Gaga turns House of Gucci red carpet into her own personal runway

Rebecca Lewis
Lady Gaga hit the House of Gucci red carpet on Tuesday in a vibrant purple Gucci gown straight off the Love Parade runway. Iconic!

The superstar is the first person to wear the brand's new collection which launched last week and she turned the London event into her own personal runway as she gave the photographers quite the show.

Gaga's royal purple gown featured a sheer cape and a pleated skirt with a hip-high slit, and she rocked fishnet tights and classic Gaga platform heels.

Fans couldn't get over Gaga's look, with one tweeting: "Finally off work so now I can spend the next 4 hours looking at pictures of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver instead of doing homework."
 

"God is a woman and her name is Lady Gaga," shared another.

The singer-turned-actress was joined by her co-star Salma Hayek who wowed crowds looking like a golden goddess in a bright Gucci gown with pleating detail and wide shoulders.

Adam Driver kept it classic in a black tux while Jared Leto wore a teal blue velour suit.
 

House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott and follows the true story of socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and Gucci's assasination and the collapse of the family dynasty.

However the reviews were not necessarily favorable.

One critic called it "an overwrought slog without any discernible direction" and another claimed it "ends on an epic THUD, adds up to nothing".

One crtiic however said it was "murderously delicious" and Gaga was prasied for "eating every morsel of her role up".

The film "belongs entirely to Lady Gaga" shared another review.

"The cast delivers the best performances of the year," tweeted one.

