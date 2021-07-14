Lady Gaga showcases never ending legs in black gown to mark special occasion Leg day, leg day for all

Lady Gaga has been on a sultrier streak as of late, being able to stun fans with looks that have erred on the more "risky business" side of things.

The singer recently added legs to the menu in a new picture she posted to her Instagram to ring in a special day for a special someone.

Gaga posted a picture of herself wearing a black gown with a high slit as she posed with one of her legs up on the table with its black stiletto, her slicked back hair, and statement earrings.

The photo was a tribute to Frederic Aspiras, a hair stylist and wig designer who's frequently worked with the singer and Haus Labs. The two in the picture were at an event together, wearing all black, with Frederic holding a puppy.

"Happy birthday @fredericaspiras you are a living legend and my brother I love you," she wrote in the caption, filled with several purple hearts.

Gaga posted a photo celebrating her hair stylist Frederic Aspiras' birthday

The comments section was filled with love and adoration for the two. "GAGA YOU LOOK STUNNING," one person wrote, while another said, "Power duo since the start."

Frederic himself commented on the post, saying, "I love you to the moon and back! Thank you for making me 'SMILE!'"

The two have frequently been seen together, especially at several events as part of Gaga's red carpet entourage, including at the Met Gala during her multiple outfit change routines.

Gaga and Frederic have appeared at events together frequently

Frederic also posted a tribute to the Poker Face singer on his own Instagram page on her birthday with a picture of the two from the Daily Front Row Awards. He wrote about how she'd supported him when his mother couldn't be there and encouraged him.

"What I can say is this, you'll always be more than just your hair to me. Because if you are your hair then you'll always be my heart! Thanks for being the best friend a guy like me can ever have! Love, Freddie," he wrote in the caption.

