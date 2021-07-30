House of Gucci: fans are already saying Lady Gaga is set to win Oscar - trailer Are you looking forward to this one?

Fans are already saying that Lady Gaga is set to be nominated for an Oscar for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci. She is leading an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino - and we can’t wait to see it in the cinema!

MORE: Lady Gaga is the epitome of chic in studded black slip dress during New York outing

So what is House of Gucci about? The synopsis reads: “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched the House of Gucci trailer yet?

Speaking about the first look trailer, one person wrote: “This has oscars written all over it,” while another added: “And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Lady Gaga!!!” A third person added: “Lady Gaga’s performance looks like on another planet compared to the other actors.”

Lady Gaga is set to play Patrizia Reggiani

Chatting to GQ about the film, Sara Gay Forden, the author of The House of Gucci, the inspiration for the film, said: “I think this was a story where life is stranger than fiction. And I often thought if I had tried to write a novel and put all these elements in, nobody would have found it believable.”

MORE: Lady Gaga looks sensational in quirky star-shaped bikini as she takes a dip in her pool

She added: “The story was just so sad. The company was going down, and Maurizio was forced out, and then he was murdered. And it was this story of angst and tragedy. But it wasn’t until Tom Ford took off, and he had his wild collection in 1995, and then the company came back with a vengeance. It was like this rise and fall, and the rise again.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.