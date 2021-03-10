Why Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's new photo has gone viral The two are set to star in House of Gucci together

Lady Gaga pretty much broke the internet on Tuesday after tweeting a picture of herself alongside co-star Adam Driver on the set of their new movie, House of Gucci.

The superstars are set to appear alongside one another in the Ridley Scott murder drama, with Gaga, who previously appeared in A Star is Born, playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, while Marriage Story actor Adam will play Maurizio Gucci.

The photo, which the singer tweeted on Monday, showed the pair dressed in costume in the snowy mountains of northern Italy, looking worlds apart from their usual selves - and fans simply couldn't handle it.

The internet exploded with memes and responses to the images, not only due to excitement over the film but because it seems Adam doesn't often appear in casual photos, according to followers.

One person said: "Lady Gaga really got Adam Driver to strike a pose for a social media pic... she is too powerful." A second fan echoed this, writing: "I can't believe you got Adam Driver to pose for a picture outside of a photo shoot. You are a magician, Stefani! A third asked: "How on earth did you get him to pose for social media?"

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on set of House of Gucci

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see Lady Gaga return to acting. "SHE'S STUNNING AND COMING FOR ANOTHER OSCAR," wrote one fan, while another said: "I smell the Oscar."

House of Gucci, which has been adapted from the book of the same name by Sara G Forden, will tell the infamous story of the Gucci family dynasty, in particular the murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of the founder Guccio Gucci, in 1995.

His ex-wife Patrizia, whom Gaga will portray, was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination – receiving 29 years in prison as part of her sentencing.

The cast for the film also boasts other big names including Jeremy Irons, Jaret Leto and Al Pacino, and is due for release later this year.

