Lady Gaga wowed onlookers on Thursday after she was spotted wearing the most incredible wedding dress on the streets of Rome, Italy.

The actress looked breathtaking in the white lace bridal gown, which featured sheer long sleeves with delicate embroidery and a scalloped hem.

Gaga's frock also had an elaborate, floor-length tulle veil that was placed over her brunette locks which had been styled into a voluminous beehive.

Completing her bridal look, the actress added a pair of white Manolo Blahnik heels, which were adorned with a diamond buckle, and a feline flick of eyeliner.

The A Star is Born actress was decked out to film a wedding scene for her new film, the Ridley Scott-directed biopic House of Gucci.

Gaga looked gorgeous in her wedding dress

Gaga is playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, while her co-star Adam Driver is portraying her husband Maurizio Gucci, who was murdered in 1995.

House of Gucci will document Patrizia's marriage, divorce and subsequent plot to murder her ex-husband, who was the grandson of the founder Guccio Gucci.

Gaga's dress featured an elaborate lace veil

The film, which has been adapted from the book of the same name by Sara G Forden, will also focus on the infamous story of the Gucci family dynasty.

Maurizio's ex-wife Patrizia was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination – receiving 29 years in prison as part of her sentencing.

Last month, Gaga sent fans into a tizzy when she shared a photo of herself and Adam dressed in costume in the snowy mountains of northern Italy, looking worlds apart from their usual selves - and fans simply couldn't handle it.

The internet exploded with memes and responses to the images, not only due to excitement over the film but because it seems Adam doesn't often appear in casual photos, according to followers.

Lady Gaga almost broke the internet with this photo with co-star Adam Driver

One person said: "Lady Gaga really got Adam Driver to strike a pose for a social media pic... she is too powerful." A second fan echoed this, writing: "I can't believe you got Adam Driver to pose for a picture outside of a photo shoot. You are a magician, Stefani!

A third asked: "How on earth did you get him to pose for social media?"

House of Gucci also boasts other big names including Jeremy Irons, Jaret Leto and Al Pacino, and is due for release later this year.

