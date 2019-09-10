﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

The best-dressed leading ladies at the Downton Abbey world premiere

The most stylish dresses on the red carpet...

...
michelle-dockery-gold-dress
We just had the best Monday night ever at the Downton Abbey world premiere in London's Leicester Square, and had a ball checking out the leading ladies and their incredible frocks. From sequins to hot pink gowns, the actress's attire was very different to the period costumes they rock on the silver screen. It was great to see Lady Mary and co. dressed in some serious couture. We've rounded up the most glam outfits on the red carpet -which one is your favourite?

 

Michelle Dockery

 

Kicking off with golden girl Michelle Dockery. The stunning raven-haired beauty looked unmissable in her sequined Galvan dress, which was cut with a daring asymmetrical neckline. We love those bouji hoop earrings, too!

 

tuppence-middleton-ruffle-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Tuppence Middleton

 

Newbie Tuppence - who plays Lucy Smith in the film - is total #outfitgoals in her floor-length, ruffle frock by Corpus. With her slicked back hair, pale skin and wine-coloured lipstick, this look is pure gothic glam. 

laura-carmichael-black-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Laura Carmichael

 

She may play the dowdy Lady Edith in the hit series, but Laura looked anything but on the red carpet, stunning fans in a bold black dress by Monse, which came with a sexy thigh high split.

 

sophie-mcsheara-black-and-pink-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Sophie McShera

 

Sophie portrays cook Daisy in the film, and we can't believe how different the glam star looks without her apron! Sophie enlisted Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith to her select her glam black and pink dress, which is by Safiyaa. We love the applique finishing touches. 

elizabeth-mcgovern-pink-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Elizabeth McGovern

 

Teaching us all how to work jewel-tones, Elizabeth stole the show in this incredible fuchsia pink creation by Zac Posen. The fishtail hem and off-the shoulder finish simply screams pure Hollywood vibes.

 

allen-leech-baby
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Jessica Blair Herman

 

Pregnant Jessica - married to Alan Leech, who plays Branson in the film - showed off her glittering baby bump in style as she posed alongside her husband. The long-sleeved dress by Amen made the most of her gorgeous shape.

geraldine-james-white-suit
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Geraldine James

 

Geraldine takes on the role of Queen Mary in the film, and we love the fact she has shunned a dress and went for this sleek white suit, with beautiful lace detail. Check out the metallic accessories, too!

 

kate-phillips-star-print-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Kate Phillips

 

Peaky Blinders actress Kate gave us starry eyes with her Mary Katrantzou black and metallic gown, which was covered in a space-age galactic print. So on trend.

katie-piper-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Katie Piper

 

Oh we love Katie Piper's stunning white dress! The TV star got her sleek frock from Ted Baker and she accessorised with a killer pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. 

 

fleur-east-pink-shirt
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Fleur East

 

You can always rely on Fleur to rock her own, eye-catching threads and the X Factor star did just that at the premiere, working a bright pink jacket, silky black trousers with a funky pleated skirt over the top. Shouldn't work on paper, but it really does in the flesh!



