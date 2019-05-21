WATCH: Downton Abbey's first full-length trailer is here! The real first look at the Downton Abbey film is finally here

The first full-length trailer for the Downton Abbey film is finally here! The first full-length trailer for the Downton Abbey film is finally here! Good Morning Britain viewers were given a special sneak peek on Tuesday ahead of its international release later that day. The new teaser shows a first look at fan favourites including Mary Crawley, Lady Grantham and Mrs Patmore as they hear the exciting news that the King and Queen will be making a visit to their stately home.

Thanks to some members of the cast, we already know some plot points from the upcoming film adaptation of the popular TV show. Joanne Froggatt, who stars as Mary's loyal ladies maid, Anna, recently opened up about what to expect. Chatting to The Daily Telegraph, the actress said: "Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going."

READ: Downton Abbey tease fans with new posters - take a look here

Michelle Dockery will reprise her role as Lady Mary

Hugh Bonneville - who plays Lord Grantham - also discussed his excitement over the upcoming film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family." However, Lily James has confirmed that she won't be returning to her role as Rose, telling People magazine: "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be far-fetched to bring her back. I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was simply no space for Rose." Fans don't have much longer to wait until they get to watch the brand new film, as it will be released on 13 September 2019!

READ: Downton Abbey release the first full family portrait of this beloved character