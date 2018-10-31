10 things to expect from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show It's that time of year again, ladies. The VS angels are taking our dream bodies for a walk…

Yes, the sexiest and most glamorous fashion show in the world is nearly here and we are beyond excited. The notoriously secret Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 is in its final stages of prep with the bombshell / superhuman models training hard to walk that famous runway. It's the modelling gig all the top models want to bag and wearing the VS 'Fantasy Bra' means you've truly made it. Victoria's Secret says 'Confidence is sexy' so we might just stick some angel wings on our rucksacks to get in the zone. Want to know more?

Here's all the details on this year's show, from the date and venue to the models and makeup artists…

1) The date

Rumour has it that the hotly anticipated VS Fashion Show is just around the corner on 8th November. So close! You'll be able to watch the show on 2nd December on TV and online.

2) The location

New York, New York! Yep, it's New York. The fashion show moves to a different location every year, with last year's event in Shanghai. The angels will be jetting into the Big Apple on a pink private jet if previous years are anything to go by. The glamour!

3) The models

The Victoria's Secret show is quite something when it comes to the models - a total of the world's most beautiful women will grace the catwalk. It's all change at this year's show, with VS veteran Alessandra Ambrosio retiring and Lily Aldridge taking a year off to have her second baby.

So who's in? Big names Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are confirmed, including Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor and Adriana Lima. Behati Prinsloo is back after a three-year break. Stella Maxwell, Leomie Anderson and Shanina Shaik are also walking. And it's the first ever VS show for models Winnie Harlow, Sofie Rovenstine, Lesha Hodges and Duckie Thot.

Devon Windsor

4) The theme

Every year the VS team incorporate themes for different parts of the show whether it's Great Britain, Ice Queens, Christmas, Punk, Gothic but this year, all won't be revealed until the night.

5) The fantasy bra

Elsa Hosk wearing the 2018 fantasy bra

Being picked to wear the Fantasy Bra is a big deal - this year the lucky girl is Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, and last year's lucky model Lais Ribeiro.

6) The entertainment

One thing you can always guarantee when it comes to the Victoria's Secret show is that they'll have some of the world's biggest names performing on the night - and this year's acts have just been announced! Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes and The Struts are all performing. What a line up!

7) The designer collab

Victoria's Secret has gone seriously upmarket this year, collaborating with the 'queen of prints' and the royals' favourite designer Mary Katrantzou. We've already had a look at some of the VSxMaryKatrantzou collection and it's gorgeous.

The jumpsuit of dreams from the VS x Mary Katrantzou collection

8) The makeup sponsor

It's Charlotte Tilbury of course! Yes the A-list's fave makeup artist is none other than Charlotte who the exclusive makeup sponsor if the VS show 2018. Charlotte told British Vogue: "I am beyond excited to officially announce that I am the exclusive make-up sponsor of the heavenly, world-famous, iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, in one of my favourite cities – New York!"

9) The lingerie

Expect everything from skimpy bra and knicker sets, to athleisure and huge angel wings and costume jewellery. We've seen thigh-high boots, mini-dresses, capes and dazzling headdresses.

10) The training

The Victoria's Secret angels train for months in advance of the show, perfectly sculpting their figures to wear the tiny outfits. There's even a #trainlikeanangel Instagram page where you can see the models working out, doing everything from yoga to boxing and weights. Expect super toned bods.

