I'm a Fashion Editor, and these are the 10 winter pieces from Next that I'm coveting

With her signature style of chic neutral tones and sharp tailoring, Rochelle Humes always evokes wardrobe envy whether hosting This Morning or running her My Little Coco, RH Group and Cloudcha Matcha businesses.

And the former HF cover star has done it again with her latest edit for high street stalwart Next: The Winter Series. The collection is peppered with standout pieces perfect for party season, plus loungewear and pyjama sets to instantly elevate your off-duty days.

Rochelle has launched her latest edit with Next

The presenter and entrepreneur models her favourite winter looks

To give you some outfit inspo, Natalie Salmon, Digital Editor of Hello! Fashion has selected her ten favourite pieces from the collection. Here she talks us through her highlights…

Shop the Rochelle Humes Winter Series at Next

"I’m living out my sporty 80s ski mom fantasies in this Alpine graphic fleece."

Half Zip Fleece Top, £32.00, Next

"Midi skirts in denim were huge this summer, and for a Cool Girl update I'm swapping to black leather during the colder months."

Black Premium Leather Midi Skirt, £155.00, Next

"I have been searching for the perfect black aviator and think I’ve found it in this offering. The luxe shearing adds that extra texture that makes winter dressing so enjoyable."

Black Aviator Jacket, £82.00, Next

"Mesh is the fabric that just won’t quit in 2023, and I expect it will still be trending next year. This long sleeve top is right up the Gen-Z street, but the scenic print is still classic enough for this millennial to get away with."

Long Sleeve Mesh Top, £31.00, Next

"I’m very into this double breasted blazer which takes a staple 'boardroom-appropriate' grey textured fabric and elevates it to new heights."

Tailored Double Breasted Herringbone Blazer, £87.00, Next

"Net midi skirts are every Fashion Girl’s new best friend. They have the power to take any top and make it oh-so-current. This will be the MVP of my party season wardrobe."

Black Sparkle Net Midi Skirt, £78.00, Next

"I wouldn't feel bad lounging all day in this pyjama set. The plissé fabric is ultra-luxurious, and paired with some chunky boots I reckon I could get away with wearing these out of the house – or on a Zoom call at the very least." Dark Green Velvet Plissé Button Through Pyjamas, £48.00, Next

"The timeless check pattern on this coat will give my work looks an instant refresh for winter."

Brown Heritage Check Overcoat, £119.00, Next

"If you’re not brave enough to wear a plunging blazer on its own, this top will look utterly chic worn under any suit for party season."

Sleeveless High Neck Top, £38.00, Next

"Wide leg jeans in dark indigo give instant polish to an otherwise casual ensemble. I’m wearing mine on repeat this year with platform boots and cosy knits."

Denim Rinse Blue Premium Wide Leg Jeans, £65.00, Next

Shop the latest Rochelle Humes Series at Next stores and online now.