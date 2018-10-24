The royals' favourite designer has collaborated with Victoria's Secret - and the collection is gorgeous Princess Beatrice and Queen Maxima are huge fans of the fashion label

What do you get if you combine the stars' favourite print designer with the world's sexiest lingerie label? One beautiful collection, that's what. Yes ladies, Mary Katrantzou – known as the 'Queen of Prints' - has joined fashion forces with Victoria's Secret for one seriously special capsule collection featuring some stunning garments which can be worn as both underwear or simply by themselves. Why hide away such exquisite designs? Princess Beatrice and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are both fans of Mary's prints, as are top names like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Sarah Jessica Parker, so we're expecting quite a buzz around this launch.

The range includes a gorgeous yellow and pink floral print bra and high-waist panty set, a cute pink plunge teddy, a super cool sporty crop top and legging set and one divine blue patterned jumpsuit. Love!

MORE: How you can buy Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer dress one day early

Greek designer Mary told Vogue: “The pieces can be worn as undergarments or as actual clothing, so all the fabrications have dual purpose. I wanted to stay true to our brand heritage, so pattern and colour are integral to the collection, but we always kept the Victoria’s Secret girl central to the design process."

MORE: Is this Victoria Beckham's edgiest fashion shoot ever?

Loading the player...

This is the second high-end collaboration for Victoria's Secret, who teamed up with Balmain for the lingerie brand's 2017 fashion show. Which brings us to the next exciting piece of news: Mary Katrantzou has also designed a section for the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show – we can not wait.

The Victoria’s Secret x Mary Katrantzou capsule collection will be available to buy in select Victoria’s Secret stores and on VictoriasSecret.com this Christmas season. We know what we want in our stockings…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.