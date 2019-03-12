The spring fashion trend for budding brides in 2019: The coloured wedding dress Say yes to the colourful dress...

Today's bride is confidently turning a conventional wedding gown into a true style statement - and this spring it's all about embracing shades of blush, teal and lavender and playing with fabrics and silhouettes...

When it comes to contemporary brides the rules are: there are no rules. Increasingly modern couples are choosing to shun outdated wedding traditions in favour of doing their own thing – and bridal gowns are no exception.

"Cool, confident and daring brides have always marched to the sound of their own drum and now with social media showcasing these unconventional choices, more brides have the confidence to dream up unusual bridal dresses,” says Narces creative director, Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi.

The Lea, £3196, Narces

"Whether it's a different colour, an interesting fabric, or a completely unique silhouette – anything goes and that's what is beautiful. For such a big event it's always incredible to be able to be as creative as you like, to make sure the day is what you've always dreamt of," she adds.

The Cybele dress is on based on 50s couture and soft femininity, £4500, Temperley London

Kate Halfpenny of Halfpenny London tells us that, for some brides, the idea of a white dress just isn't for them. "I've made wedding dresses in colours including champagne, blush, blue and even hot pink for one epic bride."

However, the designer doesn't think the ivory dress is going anywhere soon. "I do believe that white and ivory are here to stay. We always say, 'Be the bride you want to be' and if that means strutting down the aisle in a sexy black number then that's exactly what you should do."

The Juniper Dress, £1250, Halfpenny London

For many, the traditional white gown is a one-time wear garment and Hannah Coffin, the founder of Needle & Thread, argues that opting for a coloured wedding dress is more sustainable, "Because it can be worn again and again."

She states: "We also find it delivers a global appeal with a broader offering servicing cultures and styles alike." Kalita, who founded her self-named label inspired by her love of travelling, says: "Wearing colour seems very modern, it oozes individuality and really pops in pictures adding lots of personality to a wedding."

Degas gown, £550, Needle & Thread

Of course, brides traditionally wore white to symbolise purity and innocence – however, it wasn't until Queen Victoria wore an ivory lace gown in 1840 that lighter wedding dresses became au courant – before that red was the popular choice.

When it comes to brides, no one looked back, until now. Proving the future's bright, the future's orange, red, pink, blue...

This article can be found in full in the April/March issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

READ NEXT:

8 celebrities who wore Karl Lagerfeld's wedding dresses

4 wedding dress trends for 2019 that brides need to know about

Royal brides and their evening wedding reception dresses