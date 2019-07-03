The wedding dress trends 2019 brides need to know Brides are breaking tradition with these gorgeous trends

If you're still searching for your dream wedding dress, you're truly spoiled for choice with the 2019 trends and collections. While ballgowns and classic lace dresses are as popular as ever, brides are also getting more experimental with everything from shimmering metallics to blue wedding dresses taking centre stage. "The Meghan effect" also means that designers have championed minimalistic wedding dresses, inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's bespoke gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Minimal wedding dresses

Much like the Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy gown, less is more when it comes to wedding dresses this year. So if a princess skirt, lace and embellishment isn’t your style, you’ll love these modern and minimalistic gowns. They may be simple but they’ll make a big impact.

(From l-r: Maggie Sottero Claudia Dawn dress, Savannah Miller Gwendolyn dress, Suzanne Neville Adair dress)

Halterneck wedding dresses

Another look championed by Meghan on her wedding day with her gorgeous Stella McCartney wedding dress, designers are loving the halterneck this year. Channel your inner Meghan in our pick of these gowns from Ronald Joyce, Justin Alexander and Catherine Deane.

(From l-r: Catherine Deane Kin dress, Ronald Joyce Calissa dress, Justin Alexander style 88064)

Gold and metallic wedding dresses

While Pinterest’s trend report suggests gold wedding dresses are going to be big news in 2019, it appears other metallic hues are on the rise too, with brides trading classic ivory for shimmering silver and rose gold tones.

(From l-r: Galia Lahav Arden dress, Vera Wang Fall 2019 Jacqueline dress, Lazaro 3759)

Royal bride Charlotte Casiraghi introduced subtle metallics into her wedding day by wearing a brocade Saint Laurent mini dress for her civil ceremony to Dimitri Rassam in June.

Charlotte Casiraghi surprised in this brocade Saint Laurent dress (Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco)

Blue wedding dresses

Break tradition and let your gown be your "something blue" with a Cinderella-inspired wedding dress. Vera Wang, Blush by Hayley Paige and Leanne Marshall are just three designers who have incorporated baby blue tones into their collections for 2019.

(From l-r: Vera Wang Fall 2019 Athenais dress, Blush by Hayley Paige, Leanne Marshall Cordelia skirt and Calla top)

Katharine McPhee is one celebrity bride who opted to wear a blue dress for her wedding reception. After wearing a Zac Posen ballgown for her ceremony, the actress changed into a blue satin dress to continue the celebrations.

