Killing It! Jodie Comer turns heads in her chicest outfit yet We'd kill for this look...

Everyone's favourite baddie Jodie Comer hit the tiles on Thursday evening, in a drop-dead-gorgeous getup, as she headed to Jonathan Anderson's Casa Loewe store launch event in London. The 26-year-old Killing Eve star wowed in a check oversized blazer by Loewe, which she teamed with a pair of flowing satin trousers and Penelope Chilvers high heel shoes - a brand loved by Amelia Windsor and Pippa Middleton. Accessorising to perfection, the blonde fashionista wore her famous locks up high and gold statement earrings brought the glam.

Check out JC's latest look

As much as we are obsessed with the BBC show (and are waiting with baited breath for the second series) it's Villanelle's wardrobe that we just can't get enough of.

£199, Penelope Chilvers

You don't often find that fictional murderers have style iconic status, but when the lead sports Burberry maxi dresses, Chloe blouses and of course, THAT bright pink, frothy Molly Goddard dress, can you blame us for coveting her look so much?

Jodie's jacket is part of Loewe's AW19 collection

Speaking to ELLE UK about her character's style, the Doctor Foster star said: "I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style."

MORE: How to get Jodie Comer's award season glow - it's easier than it looks

I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it. I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she’s absolutely not. I’ve also retired from heels at the age of 26… The range of dance moves you can do in a flat shoe."

READ: Killing Eve's best fashion moments: How to get Villanelle's style for less

The actress also opened up about body image and the pressures of the industry."Growing up as a teen, I always struggled with my weight and body image. Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles – that has always been a big insecurity of mine. "A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting part isn’t always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks."