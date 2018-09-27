Killing Eve's best fashion moments: How to get Villanelle's style for less Get her killer look on a budget

We've been waiting years for a show as slick, hilarious and dark as BBC's hit thriller Killing Eve. Starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, the effortlessly stylish series has accumulated a cult following – think of it as the cool-girl's alternative to The Bodyguard. And not since Gillian Anderson's wardrobe in BBC's The Fall has TV given us such contemporary, on-trend fashion moments as Killing Eve; Gillian Anderson's character Stella Gibson became synonymous with silk blouses and beautiful tailoring and while her style quickly became a workwear port of call, it's Villanelle from Killing Eve and her stellar costumes that's slowly infiltrating our wardrobe.

Fashion is integral to the character of Villanelle, as she casually carries out her work as an assassin while wearing a custom-made Chloe blouse or sneaking into a party in Burberry. But it's the pink tulle Molly Goddard dress with Balenciaga boots that she wears in episode two that got us sitting up and taking notice – and wanting to add just a little bit of Villanelle's fashion into our own wardrobe. But since we don't have Villanelle's designer budget, we've found the best Villanelle-esque pieces on the high street so you can copy her look for less.

Villanelle's Molly Goddard pink dress

Villanelle wore a Molly Goddard dress with Balenciaga boots and it's one of our favourite looks; try this Warehouse dress, £65, and team with a pair of studded boots from Dorothy Perkins, £49.

Villanelle's Miu Miu bomber jacket

A Miu Miu satin floral bomber jacket is the piece of choice for Villanelle as she stares out of an office block (not before carrying out her work, of course); this transitional piece is ideal for this time of year, and La Redoute's £79 version is spot on.

Villanelle's Dries Van Noten suit

We're in love with Villanelle's Dries Van Noten suit, noted for its brocade pattern in red, blue and black. Follow suit (ahem) with a similarly brocade suit, like this swish get-up from Zara, £29.99 for the trousers and £69.99 for the blazer.

Villanelle's Burberry dress

A garden party calls for a floaty, whimsical dress and Burberry's baby blue lace dress was beautiful for the somewhat less than celebratory occasion. Make your summer dress work harder and see it through to winter with tights and a chunky roll neck – we like this Boden version for £98.

Villanelle's Chloe blouse

What better way to motorbike your way through Tuscany than wearing a custom-Chloe blouse (dyed mint blue), Paige denim shorts and Doc Martens. Roll up the sleeves on this H&M shirt, £12.99, and wear with a pair of scuffed-up denim shorts or jeans.

Villanelle's Burberry trench coat

A classic Burberry trench coat fits Villanelle's character down to the ground, and the dusky pink shade adds a contemporary twist - but you don't need to spend a fortune to get your own. ASOS' £55 version should do the trick.

Villanelle's Miu Miu dress

Villanelle's flirty side comes out as she strolls along a Parisian rue with her handsome neighbour, wearing a Miu Miu patterned dress and plimsolls. Try this wrap dress from & Other Stories, £65, and add a pair of white trainers to finish off the look.

