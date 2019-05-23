Caroline Flack's River Island collection just landed - and it's pure 90s glam It's going to be a long, hot, summer...

Stop what you're doing - the Flack is back! The Queen of Love Island has just launched her second collection with high street favourite, River Island, and we are obsessed withthe TV star's edit. The 39-year-old is understandably thrilled with her new threads, saying: " I’ve always been a fan of River Island but it’s the way they let me have creative control that I love. I was overwhelmed by the success of last year's collection. It was really nice to hear from people on Instagram, and super cool to see people wearing my clothes. It was a whole new experience for me."

Dress, £46, River Island

The range really IS our type on paper; with cool denim shorts, splashes of satin and some seriously chic statement tees, you can tell it's a passion project for the TV host. Giving us a little inside information, Caroline said: "Everything in this collection is a little nod to the 90s, combined with colour and fun prints. It’s a little more rock 'n' roll."

Top, £22 and shorts, £35

One of the best things about designing your own collection has to be imagining the kind of gal who would wear it. Cazza does have a dream celeb she would love to see rocking it though, and it may surprise you.

Red Caroline Flack lipstick, £10

"As a small person, Kylie [Minogue] has always inspired the way I dress - plus I’m a huge fan!. I’d love to see her in this collection."

Denim jacket, £45

This year's range has developed since her design debut in 2018 - for this collection, we're getting accessories, and even makeup. "We've added hoop earrings and even created the 'Caroline' lipstick - these are my go-to things for an evening out when I’m in a rush. Of course I’ve got some new sunnies in there too because they are perfect for summer or when you need to distract attention from your eyes."

Not giving much away about the new show (which starts on Monday 3rd June, people! Add to your calendars ASAP), the TV favourite explains: "You'll have to tune in and find out!"

"No season has ever been the same. It’s hard to keep it a secret as so many people ask me about the show all year around."

