Caroline Flack teases first look at Love Island 2019 and we can't wait

Summer is nearly here and that can only mean one thing: Love Island is almost back on our screens! Caroline Flack, who hosts the hugely popular ITV2 show, teased an update on the series – and confirmed that they pretty much had their cast sorted for the upcoming show. Chatting on Instagram Story, she said: "What's really exciting about this week is that we start filming for Love Island 2019. And by the end of the week I'm going to have potentially have seen the cast for this year, which is really exciting. And mad that's it's come around this quick! So I'll let you know what happens. It's going to be a long, hot summer and all that."

Kem Cetinay, who starred in the 2017 series, recently opened up about what the new cast can expect, telling This Morning: "They fly out a lot more than the original cast. Amber wasn't meant to go in in the beginning but then they changed it. They just decide when you're there who fits at the time."

Although the 2018 series became the most watched series yet, unfortunately the couples were not meant to be, as all of them have split up in the last few months since the show finished. The winning couple, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, were the final pair to announce their split. Jack posted on Instagram Story to confirm the sad news in early April, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."

