Lady Amelia Windsor just proved you CAN wear an evening dress with a pair of dad trainers SO chic...

Lady Amelia Windsor is arguably one of the coolest royals ever when it comes to her wardrobe. She rocks Marks & Spencer threads as well as cutting edge designer labels and has modelled for the most exclusive fashion brands. Continuing her coolness on Tuesday evening, the blonde royal turned heads as she attended the Royal Academy of Arts Summer exhibition preview at Burlington House in London. We loved what the 23-year-old wore - a pastel slip dress by Stella McCartney and some seriously cool trainers, also by the designer. Paired with her baby blue shoulder bag and a collection of gold jewellery, she lived up to her fashion muse rep.

Lady Amelia looked stunning in trainers and a slip dress

Ahead of the event, the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent had a makeover using Charlotte Tilbury products, and in the photo she shared on Instagram, we spied the brand's Glowgasm Face Palette and the Eyes to Mesmerise glow pot. Gorgeous!

£1,260, Stella McCartney

This isn't the first time Amelia has shocked on the red carpet with a very cool accessory. In January, she headed to the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris and stunned in an olive, turtleneck jumper, floaty silk midi skirt, chunky trainers, a plush cream leather jacket and a £650 bumbag!

Amelia had a makeover at Charlotte Tilbury

We don't think we've ever seen a member of the royal family rocking a bumbag before - Amelia was def the first.

£455, Stella McCartney

As always, Amelia added lots of cool jewellery with cocktail rings and a pair of earrings by Soru.

MORE: All the royals who have ever strutted their stuff on the runway

And last year, we loved how the model amped up her LBD with a pair of black and white polka-dot sling back shoes which, despite looking really expensive, were actually from high street store Boden! The 'Annie' block heel shoes cost the royal £99. See, everyone likes a high street steal...

READ: Royal blonde bombshells! The regal ladies with honey-toned hair