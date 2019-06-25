Was the Jacquemus show the most Instagrammable catwalk show EVER? Wow...

On Monday afternoon in the South of France, Simon Porte Jacquemus presented his SS20 show to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary. And what a show it was! With a hot pink catwalk amid a sea of lavender, the unique setting was an Instagram moment waiting to happen. It’s the third time that the designer has shown in the South of France, but this was a special location because Jacquemus grew up just an hour away in Mallemort.

Explaining his choice of location, he told Vogue: "With this runway, some people will only remember the lavender.

"Others will see the similarity with the Hockney painting. I want everyone to understand my work.

"My mission is to be the name of a generation, which is not just thinking about the future of the planet, but also about aiming for happiness that’s not defined by having a lot of money."

The collection, which included mens and womenswear for the first time, is called “Le Coup De Soleil,” which is the French word for “sunburn,” and the summer sun certainly showed up for his fashion show. He revealed to Vogue that he was drawn to the “pop” appeal of the lavender fields and that his mood board for his collection reminded him of a tequila sunrise cocktail.

As well as the stunning pieces, there were novelty accessories like his neck-worn wallets and tiny purses, bright bucket hats, as well as woven corn accessories hanging off belts and a few collaborative pieces with Swarovski, who partnered with Jacquemus to put on the show.

The 29-years-old fashion designer has plenty of celebrity fans. From Rihanna to the Princess of Monaco, Dua Lipa to Kim Kardashian-West and Emily Ratajowski. In fact, Beyoncé buys from his online store, just like any other woman. He revealed to Vogue that it “is the biggest compliment … Not just because they are a star, but because they have everything, and they chose to wear Jacquemus.”

Although his fashion shows are created for an Instagram smash, he's not a slave to the Influencer set, and he doesn’t pay anyone to wear his designs, which is pretty refreshing.