10 iconic Princess Diana street style moments

Princess Diana's inimitable (much as we may try) approach to street style will go down in fashion history. She won the people's hearts with her grace and sensibility, but her trailblazing tendencies extended beyond humanitarianism – just ask Gen Z.
TikTok audiences are utterly obsessed with her off-duty looks, so much so that the hashtag #princessdianastreetstyle has amassed a whopping 57.4m views on the platform.
Remarkable in itself, but in the context of fashion's ever-changing nature, the fact that so many of us are lusting after three decade-old outfits is positively mind-blowing. (Although perhaps not after you reacquaint yourself with some of the princess' strongest looks.)
When Princess Diana first entered the public eye, her outfits were extremely of their time. Think twee cardigans, Edwardian-esque frills and a plethora of pussy bows – all extremely 80s, and yet, these prim pieces possessed a certain girlish charm and captured her ingénue spirit.
Over the years, she gravitated towards pieces with a slightly cooler edge. Arguably pioneering the now-omnipresent athleisure trend, Princess Diana's gym uniform (baggy graphic sweatshirts, cycling shorts, tube socks and chunky sneakers) is still utterly relevant today.
She turned royal fashion on its head with her chic school drop-off looks (think baseball jackets and utility-style midis), cementing her status as an outfit icon. Suffice to say, whittling it down to just 10 was nothing short of agonising.
Hello! Fashion shares Princess Diana's most iconic street style moments:
