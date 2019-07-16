Lashana Lynch's style: This Bond star has killer fashion credentials and here's the proof Make way for Lashana Lynch…

Lashana Lynch is the talk of the town right now. According to reports, the 31-year-old actress will be introduced as the new 007 in the next instalment of the Bond movie franchise and the Internet is getting VERY excited. A film insider told Mail on Sunday that in the upcoming feature film, Bond 25, the Brit star will be sharing the same code name as James Bond, but she is not a replacement for Bond, but simply a new spy who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6.

The insider said: "There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M [played by Ralph Fiennes] says, 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman."

If you recognise Lashana Lynch, it might be from her recent role as a fighter pilot in Captain Marvel. She also starred in Fast Girls alongside Lily James back in 2011 - her debut movie role. In 2016, she starred in the Shonda Rhimes-produced series Still Star-Crossed, a period drama about what life is like after the death of Romeo and Juliet.

Bond 25 is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and has been co-written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

We don't know much about Lashana's role in the movie but we do know she'll be killing it on the red carpet - the girl's got bags of style and it's only a matter of time before she has the fashion designers flocking to dress her.

Here are some of Lashana's style hits on the red carpet so far...

The 'Bond 25' film launch at GoldenEye in Jamaica

Lashana wore an Emilia Wickstead suit with Maria Tash jewels - and was dressed perfectly for a day of press in the sunshine.

The Captain Marvel premiere in Canada

Wow! We have no words… Lashana looked incredible at the Canadian premiere of Captain Marvel wearing a black Rita Vinieris gown.

The Captain Marvel World premiere in LA

Taking to Instagram, Lashana wrote: "No words can express last night. None. I felt the love the whole way through the night." Looking sensational in her Jovani figure-hugging dress, this was a look to remember.

The Captain Marvel UK premiere

Pink to make the boys wink. Lashana had a "beautiful night" at the London premiere of Captain Marvel, and she was dressed to thrill in Stello which she teamed with Christian Louboutin heels.