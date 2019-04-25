Rami Malek confirms villain role in upcoming James Bond film The new Bond film will be out in 2020

Fans of James Bond were in for a treat on Thursday as the cast took part in a live launch confirming that filming had started in Jamaica. During the event, which was live streamed on Twitter and Periscope, it also revealed that Rami Malek was indeed joining the cast as a Bond villain. The Oscar-winning actor appeared in a video chat as he is currently filming the final season of Mr Robot in New York City, and said: "I'm very much looking forward to joining the cast and crew so very soon. I promise you I will not be giving Bond an easy time in his 25th outing."

Lea will be reprising her role as Madeleine Swann

This will be Daniel Craig's last ever outing as James Bond, who attended the launch dressed suavely in a white shirt and jacket. He was joined by his fellow cast mates including Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny, and most intriguingly Lea Seydoux, who is reprising her role as James' new love, Madeleine Swann.

Although we have received plenty of new, exciting information of the upcoming secret agent film, fans will still have to wait a while to see the final result, as it is set for an April 2020 release. Although Daniel previously stated that he would rather "slash his wrists" than play Bond again following the release of Spectre, the actor has since clarified his comments, telling Stephen Colbert: "There is no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. I went straight into an interview and someone said, 'Would you do another one?' And I went, 'No.' And instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

