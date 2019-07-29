Victoria Beckham just dropped a collection of evening wear dresses and we've spotted a major trend Start saving now…

Victoria Beckham knows the power of evening wear - there's so secret she's a red carpet pro when it comes to fancy frocks. The 45-year-old fashion designer has taken her love of occasionwear to her fashion designs and over the weekend she dropped her new occasionwear collection. The "uncomplicated" eveningwear is all about "floor-skimming silhouettes" and snakeskin is a huge theme. Ruffles and sheer accents also play a part.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of a gorgeous red snakeskin dress, and wrote: "My #VBPreAW19 eveningwear ensures a grand entrance. X VB." She's not wrong there!

Fans commented with praise, writing: "The dress of dreams... " and another wrote: "This dress is stunning. Elegant, beautiful, I love it."

SHOP: Snakeprint floor-length dress, £2150, Victoria Beckham

It obviously worked because this particular frock is selling like hot cakes. On Victoria's website, the £2150 gown has sold out in sizes 12, 14 and 16.

The black version, which features a sheer back is another stunning addition. Priced at £1825, this dress would be the 'forever dress' in your wardrobe.

Black sleeveless dress, £1825, Victoria Beckham

The snakeskin halterneck design, £1990, is a favourite as well - if you're not stocking up on snakeskin you really need to. VB is declaring this is the print for Autumn.

Halterneck dress, £1990, Victoria Beckham

Also: We spotted that VB's Powder Box bag, £1,550, is included within the edit on the website, and royal fans will notice this is the bag Duchess Meghan wore on Christmas Day. The small, structured box bag is inspired by a vanity powder box with a cute little mirror inside and a small lipstick bullet sized slide pocket. The perfect accessory for a fancy night out.

Powder Box bag, £1550, Victoria Beckham

Scroll down to shop some of our favourite snakeskin designs you can buy now, but for a fraction of VB's prices. Granted, they're not as fancy (or as posh!) but they're perfect for an event in your calendar. Ready, set, SHOP...

Snakeskin side split maxi dress, £139, Ted Baker

Snakeskin dress, £49.99, Zara

Marni snake print dress, £139, Coast

Nelli snake-print asymmetric dress, £390, Solace London at FarFetch

Snake print dress, £89, & Other Stories

Snake print dress, £22.50, Boohoo

Snake print dress, £55, Oasis

