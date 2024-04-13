Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Roberto Cavalli with iconic photo from royal event

Victoria Beckham has led the A-list tributes to Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, founder of his iconic eponymous brand, who died aged 83 on Friday.

Roberto was recognised for his vivacious designs, exotic colours, animal prints and for showcasing the first-ever pair of sand-blasted denim jeans in 1994.

A statement released by the brand read: "It is with deep regret and great sadness the Roberto Cavalli Maison participates in the passing of its founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Mr. Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. He was a natural artist and believed that everyone can discover the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his art, his creativity his love of nature, animals and via his family whom he cherished."

As fans mourn his death around the world, Victoria shared a photograph of the two from 2005 at The Prince's Trust Awards - the charity created by King Charles III in 1976 to help young people reshape their lives.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria shared an iconic image with Roberto Cavalli

Holding hands with Roberto on the red carpet in the image, she wrote: "So sorry to hear the sad news of Roberto's passing. He'll forever be an icon xx"

For the royal occasion, Victoria donned a daring, flamboyant blue and green maxi dress with a plunging neckline, cut-outs at the hips and a thigh-high leg split. Combining vivid hues of blue and greens was an RC signature.

© Getty She stepped in one of his creations for the 2005 Prince's Trust awards

Other tributes to Roberto included fellow Italian designer Giorgio Armani who said on Twitter/ X: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes. "

Supermodel Adriana Lima also shared a post on X celebrating his: “Unapologetic in style & spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto_Cavalli”, whilst Jennifer Hudson said: “Roberto Cavalli was always one of my favorite designers. A true artist in every sense of the word! He made the world a more beautiful place and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace!”

Proving that his work will forever live on in the fashion world, just last month, Euphoria and Challengers actress Zendaya wore one of Cavalli's archival designs to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. She stunned in a grey fringed gown from his spring/summer 2011 collection.

© Getty Zendaya wore SS11 Roberto Cavalli just last month

Other recent wearers of the brand include Maya Jama and Rita Ora.

Though the fashion world mourns his death, in the apt words of Victoria Beckham, he really will forever be an icon.