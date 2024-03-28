Victoria Beckham jumps on the blue eyeshadow trend

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham is getting us excited for all things spring. Just imagine... lighter evenings, actual sunshine and alfresco coffees. Bliss.

The imminent seasonal switch is also getting us giddy for new clothes and a makeup bag refresh. It's now officially time to swap to a lighter base, creamy blush and plenty of bronzer but one vital component missing from your spring/summer makeup bag? According to VB, some much needed colour.

Talking to fans on TikTok, Victoria waxes lyrical about her affinity for one of her newly launched Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWears. Specifically, the shade 'Cornflower,' a medium to light blue cream eyeshadow stick.

Captioning the video, "Spring is coming in London and I’m stepping outside my comfort zone with a pop of playful colour with my new EyeWear shade - Cornflower. This fresh sky-blue colour feels very editorial and has a bit of an edge. To anchor it to the rest of my makeup and keep things looking cohesive, I like to layer it over a base of my EyeWear in Shroom. Kisses xx"

Although our perennial soft spot for a smoky brown eye and black kohl liner won't ever fade, bringing some colour into your makeup is a great way to experiment with your look.

© Getty Victoria Beckham was spotted on crutches in Paris

Currently on crutches after picking up an injury in the gym, Victoria was seen in Paris recently wearing an all-black outfit and sunglasses. Underneath the shades, she's often wearing a neutral smoky eye to complement her brown eyes but in her video, she explains how she "likes to push boundaries."

"I've used Shroom all over and then just a light dusting of Cornflower along the top and the bottom lash line and I like it. I think it's good to try new things, I think it feels cool. Like I said, it feels very editorial and I like how it complements a brown eye. I love it for spring time." We couldn't agree more with Victoria!