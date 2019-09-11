Rihanna banned A-listers from using their phones during her New York Fashion Week show Rihanna showed her second Savage X Fenty show in New York...

Is there anything this woman can't do?! From an incredibly successful music career spanning over a decade, to her epic makeup line that has sent beauty fanatics into meltdown, Rihanna is the queen of, well, pretty much everything she lays her hands on. Her most recent venture? Lingerie.

With the infamous Victoria's Secret show leaving an empty void in the 2019 calendar, it's clear this is where Rihanna's raw and all-inclusive brand can take centre stage. On Tuesday night, Rihanna sent models Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, actress Laverne Cox and singer Normani down the catwalk wearing Savage X Fenty F/W 2019 pieces, but if you missed all the photos, don't worry, you really didn't.

Rihanna had to ban her guests from recording the show on their phones because on 20 September, Rhanna's show will be streamed exclusively on Amazon prime video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide - talk about world domination!

Fenty's fall/winter 2019 collection features everything your wildest lingerie dreams have ever dreamt of, from embellished details, daring teddies and must-have lounge essentials - and in true all-inclusive Fenty style, sizes that range from 32A-42H and XS-3X.

Oh and this is not just any old fashion show - this IS Rihanna we're talking about. Other than an abundance of drool-worthy lingerie sure to leave a dent in your bank account this is a star-studded, entertainment-filled event. With live performances from multi-platinum singer Hasley to Hip-stars Migos, Dj Khale and Big Sean to name a few, you just know it was an amazing show.

Rihanna looked incredible on the night wearing a custom-made Alexandra Vauthier couture gown The sparkling teal dress was intricately detailed with 220,000 Swarovski crystals meaning Ri-Ri shined bright like a diamond.