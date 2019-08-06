Poppy and Cara Delevingne's Hollywood home is too cool for words – take a look Can we move in?

Poppy and Cara Delevingne have opened the doors to the home they share in Los Angeles – and it’s just as cool as you would imagine. The siblings set up home together in Hollywood after admitting it can be a lonely place compared to their native London, and have filled the residence with colour and personality.

Although they live together, the property boasts two separate entrances and master suites on different floors, allowing Poppy and Cara privacy and their own space when they want it. And the communal areas are ideal for entertaining their celebrity friends, with a custom bar decorated with palm print wallpaper, a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with Moroccan sinks that Poppy bought during her honeymoon in Marrakech.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne have shared a look inside their Hollywood home (Photo:Trevor Tondro)

Cara credits Poppy with developing the ideas for the décor, telling Architectural Digest: "Poppy has more of an eye than I do. She has impeccable taste, so I let her take the lead on the décor."

GALLERY: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

However, the Suicide Squad actress has made her bedroom truly her own, with an 11-foot-wide bed set on a mirrored platform, and its own soundproof party bunker with carpeted walls, a mirrored ceiling and stripper pole, with Cara telling the magazine that the space "feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of Art Deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure". The 26-year-old’s bedroom is at odds to her big sister’s private suite, which has a monkey and toucan print wallpaper, with a colour scheme of pale pinks and blues.

The full interview is in Architectural Digest's September issue

Cara previously showcased the colourful home she owns in west London with Architectural Digest, which has amenities including a bar and music room, and a master bathroom with a stunning cloudscape mural painted on the walls. There is even a home cinema with a sofa big enough to seat a dozen people. Cara says she and her friends can "pile in front of the TV and have a movie marathon . . . then push the sofas back and do some dancing".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.